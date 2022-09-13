More than 500 Industry Experts and Influencers Set to Redefine Brand-Customer Dynamics

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The inaugural edition of the World Metaverse Show, organised by the team behind the World Blockchain Summit, the largest global series of blockchain, crypto and web3 events, is bringing digital builders, entrepreneurs, investors, governments, enterprises, technology providers and experts from gaming, 3D, VFX, XR, and Web3.

The show will be attended by top officials from across the globe including those from The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is set to shape the future of metaverse spearheaded by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktroum, Crown Prince of Dubai, which aims to turn Dubai into one of the world's top 10 metaverse economies as well as a global hub for the metaverse community.

The objective is twofold; five times the number of blockchain and metaverse companies in five years and help the country establish 40,000 virtual jobs and add $4 billion to Dubai's economy in five years.

The show will also be defined by 3 pillars:

Foster Metaverse Innovation and Economic Contribution

Cultivate Metaverse Talent Through Education and Training

Develop Metaverse Use-cases and Applications in Dubai Government

Speakers include:

DR. RAMADAN ALBLOOSHI

Advisor & Acting Director of Public Health Protection Dept, Dubai Health Authority (DHA)

NICK VINCKIER

Head of Corporate Innovation, Chalhoub Group

ELLIS WANG

Board of The Executive & Advisory team, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

AHMAD ALTARAWNEH

Senior Strategic Consultant, Dubai Police General HQ

MOHAMMED ALSUWAIDI

Head of Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, Ajman Police General Headquarters

PABLO OLIVERA BRIZZIO

Director- Corporate Innovation, Abu Dhabi Ports Group

CRAIG HUGHES

Vice President of Architecture, Emirates NBD

Mohammed Saleem, Founder and CEO of WBS noted "The Dubai Metaverse Strategy is the latest example of why the region is the perfect destination for companies in the web3 space to grow and re-shape the future of technology. We are honoured to be working with some of the region's leading enterprises, Government entities and global innovators to help drive the adoption of web3 technologies like the Metaverse and blockchain."

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS) Events

WBS is a global series of blockchain, crypto, web3 and metaverse focused events that has brought together over 20,000 industry influencers, investors, enterprise decision makers and Government stakeholders through physical events hosted in over 16 countries.

WBS is dedicated to fostering the growth of the decentralised economy through community development, boosting technological innovation with access to capital, and enabling enterprise and Government adoption of web3 technologies through deal facilitation. Each summit features enterprise and government use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, a blockchain exhibition, startup pitch competitions, and a host of networking opportunities.

Other upcoming platforms organised by WBS Events in 2022 include the World Blockchain Summit - Dubai taking place on October 17-19 in Dubai, the World Blockchain Summit Toronto, taking place in November, and the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok in December.

For more information and tickets, visit www.worldmetaverseshow.com

