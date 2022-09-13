- CSE surpasses 800 listings for the first time -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of August 2022.

August 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $580 million;

CSE issuers completed 61 financings that raised an aggregate $103 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from nine new companies, including two fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 802 as at August 31, 2022.

"The CSE's busy summer continued in August. Trading volume reached a three-month high, while total listings surpassed 800 for the first time due to ongoing growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We were pleased to see continued investor engagement in our issuers, reinforcing the CSE's advantages as a liquid and efficient market for corporations and investors in the entrepreneurial community. Our team is also excited about the fall, as we are advancing initiatives to benefit issuers and investors globally."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is currently participating in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, one of the premier cannabis industry events. The Exchange co-hosted the opening night reception, and Richard Carleton spoke on a "State of the Markets" panel focused on opportunities and challenges for cannabis companies in the current financial market landscape. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Exchange at Booth #50. Further conference information is available here.

The CSE is also currently attending the 2022 Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, a leading investor conference focused on growth-oriented explorers, developers and producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. More information, including webcast access, can be found here.

Richard Carleton will speak on a panel at the Canada Trading and Best Execution Summit on September 21, presented by Trading Evolved. His panel will focus on proposed policy and regulatory changes relating to trading and market structure in the United States, and their potential impact in Canada. The summit will take place at Vantage Venues in Toronto and tickets are available here.

New Listings in August 2022

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (BVCI) - Fundamental Change

Relevant Gold Corp. (RGC)

Heritage Mining Ltd. (HML)

First Lithium Minerals Corp. (FLM)

Molten Metals Corp. (MOLT)

Two Hands Corporation (TWOH)

Optimind Pharma Corp. (OMND)

Freedom Battery Metals Inc. (FBAT)

American Copper Development Corporation (ACDX) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137014