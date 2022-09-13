> Refocusing R&D efforts as well as accelerating preclinical and clinical programs globally

> Cash position of €26.9 million as of June 30, 2022

> Financial visibility assured until Q2 2023

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALONX, Nasdaq First North Copenhagen1: ONXEO), hereafter "Onxeo" or the "Company", a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR), today reports its consolidated half-year financial results to June 30, 2022 and provides an update on its activities.

Dr. Shefali Agarwal, President and CEO of Onxeo, said: "This first half of the year has been an opportunity for Onxeo to undergo profound transformations, both in its organization and governance, with the aim of refocusing our clinical research efforts and strengthening our presence globally. This new focus has been made possible due to the support of our long-term shareholders Invus and Financière de la Montagne, who participated in our latest capital increase, which secures our operations until the second quarter of 2023.

One of the important achievements of our thoughtful development plan was the very first approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the initial Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AsiDNA, an encouraging progress since the formation of our U.S. team this April. We expect to initiate a clinical trial based on the safe to proceed letter from FDA in the second half of 2022 at multiple U.S. clinical sites.

We also continue our two Phase 1b/2 clinical trials, Revocan and the clinical trial targeting recurrent high-grade glioma in children, sponsored respectively by our partners Gustave Roussy and the Institut Curie.

Finally, we have continued our efforts to optimize our OX400 family of compounds and other preclinical assets, with the objective of entering clinical trials for a first drug candidate in 2023 and thereafter.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Consolidated income statement (IFRS) In thousands of euros 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 Revenues, of which: 0 589 Recurring revenues 0 0 Non-recurring revenues 0 589 Operating expenses, including: (9,631) (5,367) R&D expenditure (4,107) (1,389) Other current operating income 282 33 Current operating income (9,348) (4,745) Other non-recurring operating income and expenses 385 198 Income from companies accounted for by the equity method Operating profit after share of profit of associates (8,963) (4,547) Financial result (2,448) (238) Income tax expense (55) 15 Net income (11,471) (4,770)

The half-year accounts as of June 30, 2022, drawn up according to IFRS standards and approved by the Board of Directors on September 13,22, have not been audited.

The Group has not recorded any consolidated revenues for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Operating expenses amounted to €9.6 million. The increase compared to €5.4 million in 2021 is mainly due to the evolution of the Company's headcount in France and the United States and to the growth in R&D expenses. The latter increased by €1.4 million in the first half of 2022 to reach €4.1 million, mainly due to industrial development and manufacturing of clinical batches for AsiDNA. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Financial result was a loss of €2.4 million and consisted mainly of the interest expense on the bond loan with SWK Holdings.

TheGroup's total net loss wasthus €11.5 million in the first half of 2022, compared with a loss of €4.8 million for the same period in 2021.

CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30, 2022

At June 30, 2022, the Group's cash position was €26.9 million, compared to €17.9 million euros at December 31, 2021. This increase comes mainly from the issue of new shares (€8 million) and the convertible bond issue (€4 million), carried out during the first half of the year. These resources provide the Company with sufficient visibility to carry out its projects, including the expansion of the clinical development of AsiDNA and the continuation of the preclinical development of the OX400 compounds, until Q2 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

AsiDNA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the initial Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AsiDNA at the end of June, allowing Onxeo to initiate a multicenter Phase 1b/2 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AsiDNA in combination with the PARP inhibitor Olaparib in patients with epithelial ovarian cancer, breast cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have progressed despite initial treatment with PARP inhibitors. This is the first IND filed by Onxeo since the arrival of the U.S. team in April 2022. The Company plans to launch this clinical trial in the second half of 2022 at 3 to 5 potential clinical sites in the United States.

Two trials conducted in collaboration with two academic research centers of excellence in oncology continued during the semester: The phase 1b/2 Revocan trial evaluating the addition of AsiDNA to combat resistance to PARP inhibitors in the 2 nd line maintenance treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer for which Gustave Roussy is the study sponsor. Due to a slower than expected patient recruitment rate, first results are now expected in the second half of 2022. The Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating AsiDNA in combination with radiotherapy in the treatment of recurrent high-grade glioma in children ("Children" study), an indication with a particularly poor prognosis. The Institut Curie is the sponsor of this study, which is being conducted by the European ITCC consortium 2 , and is funded by the European Fight Kids Cancer program. Treatment of a first patient has been announced for August 2022.

Onxeo presented innovative new data at the ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies 2022 Congress on March 7-8, 2022, confirming the relevance of combining AsiDNA with PARP inhibitors (PARPi) in the treatment of tumors with an active homologous recombination pathway to overcome intrinsic or acquired resistance in the clinical setting.

The Company also presented new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held on April 8-13, 2022, demonstrating AsiDNA's ability to overcome tumor resistance and protect against the toxicity of cancer treatments. Specifically, these data support AsiDNA's ability to overcome resistance to tyrosine kinase inhibitors in lung cancer models and to protect healthy cells when combined with conventional anti-tumor treatments.

OX400

During the first half of 2022, Onxeo continued the optimization of OX401, the first compound of the OX400 family from its PlatON platform, to improve its action on the PARP protein, involved in tumor DNA repair pathways, and its activation of the anti-tumor immune response via the cGAS-STING pathway. The Group expects to select the optimized compound and enter preclinical development in 2022.

Governance

On January 3, 2022, Onxeo announced the appointment of Julien Miara as interim Chief Executive Officer, replacing Judith Greciet. Mrs Greciet left the Company during the first half of 2022.

On April 7, 2022, Dr. Shefali Agarwal succeeded Julien Miara and was appointed President and CEO of Onxeo.

The Combined General Meeting of June 15, 2022 appointed Khalil Barrage, Managing Director at Invus, as a new director for three years. The shareholders also renewed the term of office of GammaX Corporate Advisory, represented by Jacques Mallet, for an additional 3-year term. Danielle Guyot-Caparros, whose third term of office expired at this General Meeting, did not wish to renew her mandate.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors has now eight members, out of which four are independent.

Delisting from Copenhagen's First North Market

The Company has applied for and received, by letter dated August 29, approval from Nasdaq in Copenhagen for the Onxeo shares to be withdrawn from trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth market. In accordance with Nasdaq regulations, the Danish Onxeo shares will remain tradable on the Nasdaq First North Growth market, subject to the availability of counterparties, for a period until November 8, 2022. The company maintains its primary listing on Euronext Growth Paris.

OUTLOOK

The Company continues to pursue its strategy based on the development of its therapeutic innovations up to proof of concept in humans, with the following projected activities:

AsiDNA

Initiation of patient enrolment in a U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial;

First results (part 1b) of the REVOCAN study expected from the study sponsor, Gustave Roussy;

Continuation of the Children study (phase 1b/2) conducted by the European ITCC consortium, with the support of the Institut Curie.

OX400

Optimization of the most promising OX400 compound;

Preclinical proof of concept in vitro and in vivo in combination with immunotherapies;

and in combination with immunotherapies; Development of the translational and regulatory plan for entry into the clinic in 2023.

platON

Continued evaluation and optimization of new compounds.

The 2022 half-year financial report is available on the Company's website.

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS (in thousands €) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-current assets Intangible assets 20,531 20,531 Property, plant and equipment 232 180 Rights of use 1,792 2,057 Other financial assets 160 162 Total non-current assets 22,715 22,930 Current assets Trade receivables and related accounts 4,109 8,526 Other current receivables 3,016 3,721 Cash and cash equivalents 26,861 17,887 Total current assets 33,986 30,133 TOTAL ASSETS 56,701 53,063 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in thousands of €) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Shareholders' equity Capital 27,877 22,999 Less: Treasury shares -144 -181 Additional paid-in capital 27,705 24,583 Retained earnings -14,072 -8,522 Result -11,471 -5,937 Total shareholders' equity 29,895 32,942 Non-current liabilities Non-current provisions 926 1,508 Deferred tax liability 204 Non-current financial debts 8,743 5,082 Non-current lease liabilities 1,192 1,428 Other non-current liabilities 4,122 4,835 Total non-current liabilities 14,983 13,057 Current liabilities Current provisions 247 Short-term borrowings and financial liabilities 4,422 2,953 Current lease liabilities 470 471 Trade payables and related accounts 4,166 2,832 Other current liabilities 2,518 807 Total current liabilities 11,823 7,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 56,701 53,063

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

In thousands of € June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Recurring revenue from license agreements Non-recurring revenue from license agreements 589 Total revenues 0 589 Purchases consumed -242 -194 Personnel expenses -4,258 -2,128 External expenses -4,652 -2,298 Taxes -25 -75 Net depreciation and provisions -237 -421 Other current operating expenses -217 -251 Operating expenses -9,631 -5,367 Other current operating income 282 33 Recurring operating income -9,348 -4,745 Other operating income 385 332 Other operating expenses 0 -134 Share of profit from equity affiliates Operating income after share of profit from equity affiliates -8,963 -4,547 Cost of net financial debt -2,154 -381 Other financial income 122 291 Other financial expenses -416 -148 Financial income -2,448 -238 Income before tax -11,412 -4,785 Income tax expense -59 15 - of which deferred tax Net income of all consolidated accounts -11,471 -4,770 Earnings per share -0.11 -0.06 Diluted earnings per share -0.11 -0.06

In thousands of € June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Earnings for the period -11,471 -4,770 Translation differences 113 23 Other items that can be reclassified to profit or loss 113 23 Actuarial gains and losses 93 50 Other items that cannot be reclassified to profit or loss 93 50 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 207 73 Total comprehensive income for the period -11,264 -4,697 Total comprehensive income attributable to: owners of parent -11,264 -4,697 non-controlling interests

Consolidated statement of net cash flows

In thousands of € June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Consolidated net income -11,471 -5,937 -4,770 +/- Net depreciation and provisions (excluding those related to current assets) 48 511 438 -/+ Unrealized gains and losses related to changes in fair value 174 -148 +/- Income and expenses calculated in relation to stock options and similar instruments 219 -182 75 -/+ Other calculated income and expenses 224 -/+ Capital gains and losses on disposals -/+ Dilution gains and losses +/- Share of profit from equity affiliates +/- Other items with no impact on cash 114 Cash flow from operations after cost of net financial debt and tax -11,029 -5,384 4,291 Cost of gross financial debt 2,157 848 385 +/- Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 59 100 -15 Cash flow from operations before cost of net financial debt and tax -8,813 -4,436 -3,921 Tax paid +/- Change in operating working capital requirements (including employee benefit liabilities) 7,368 -4,136 634 NET CASH FLOW PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES -1,446 -8,572 -3,289 Disbursements related to acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -71 -139 -8 Cash receipts related to disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Disbursements related to acquisitions of financial assets (non-consolidated shares) Cash receipts related to disposals of financial assets (non-consolidated shares) 3 73 9 +/- Impact of changes in the scope of consolidation Dividends received (equity affiliates, non-consolidated shares) +/- Change in loans and advances granted Investment grants received +/- Other flows related to investment operations NET CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -68 -66 1 Sums received from shareholders on capital increases Paid by the shareholders of the parent company 7,961 9,351 9,428 Paid by minority shareholders of consolidated companies Amounts received on exercise of stock options -/+ Net repurchases and resales of own shares 37 1 -6 Cash inflow from new loans 5,000 Loan repayments (including finance leases) 2,343 2,620 -1,199 Of which reimbursement of rights of use (IFRS16) -238 -487 -244 +/- Other flows related to financing operations 3 4 3 NET CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES 10,343 11,976 13,226 +/- Impact of foreign exchange rate changes 144 25 1 CHANGE IN NET CASH FLOW 8,974 3,363 9,939 INITIAL CASH FLOW 17,886 14,523 14,523 FINAL CASH FLOW 26,861 17,886 24,462

1 The company reminds shareholders that the delisting of Onxeo shares from the First North Growth market in Copenhagen has been approved and the last day of trading on this market will be November 8, 2022. The company will keep its primary listing on Euronext Growth Paris.

2 The Innovative Therapeutics for Children with Cancer Consortium (ITCC) is a non-profit organization of 63 European pediatric oncology departments with expertise in conducting early phase trials in children and adolescents, and 25 European research laboratories.

