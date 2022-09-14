Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd. ("Wenco") is pleased to expand its sales and support to customers in Northern Europe through its new partnership with Rotator Oy, a leading provider of mining equipment and solutions, based in Finland.

This new agreement extends Wenco's reach with a capable value-added reseller, paving the way for customers in the region to further leverage Wenco's open and interoperable approach to mining technology.

Wenco is a leading provider of technology solutions to the global mining industry with a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that boost productivity, decrease operating costs, extend equipment life, enhance safety, and give mining companies actionable insights into their operations. Mines realize these benefits through systems for fleet management, machine guidance, safety, and asset health all grounded in an open systems philosophy that empowers them to freely integrate systems to support their unique business processes, data requirements, and reporting needs.

"We're very positive about the establishment of this partnership with Rotator," says Andrew Pyne, President and CEO of Wenco. "They have a very strong presence in the region and an excellent track record of sales and support for Hitachi Construction Machinery, our parent company. We're looking forward to working closely with Rotator to deliver value through the application of our technologies to their customers in the region."

Rotator CEO Janne Wartiovaara concurs with Pyne. "We are excited to add Wenco to our Mining offering and look forward to bring more valuable solutions to our customers," says Janne Wartiovaara.

In addition to solutions for fleet operations, Rotator and Wenco are introducing innovative fatigue management solutions to the market with Wenco's SmartCap, the only technology proven to eliminate safety incidents caused by fatigue. SmartCap uses EEG to measure operator fatigue, then notify users of reduced ability to resist sleep before a fatigue-related incident occurs.

Wenco and Rotator formed this partnership due to their shared focus on delivering customer-centric solutions to the mining industry. Founded in 1954, Rotator is one of the most experienced and well-established machine import and after-sales service companies in Finland. Located in Pirkkala with satellite offices in Vantaa, Kuopio, Seinäjoki, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Sotkamo, and Lieto, Rotator is committed to providing reliable, efficient, and safe solutions to customers through Finland and Sweden.

The company's rich history of support for customers made it a natural partner for Wenco in Northern Europe.

Rotator is now in discussions with mines across Finland and Sweden on how they can advance their digital transformation with Wenco's solutions. To learn more, please contact Rotator Sales Manager Sami Laitila at sami.laitila@rotator.fi or +35840-8242-495. For all other inquiries into Wenco and its solutions, please contact Wenco Regional Manager Europe, Middle East, and Kazakhstan, Klaus Hansson at khansson@wencomine.com or +971-522-600-596.

About Wenco International Mining Systems

For over 30 years, Wenco International Mining Systems has worked with mining companies to extract unrealized value. In support of this mission, Wenco has developed an integrated suite of solutions to support the digital transformation of the mining industry. Fleet management, asset health, fatigue management, and other technologies join together in the spirit of open interoperability to raise mine productivity and efficiency, lower routine costs, and establish a safe and smooth mining operation.

www.wencomine.com

Jessica Steward

Magnolia Marketing Communication

jessica.steward@magnoliamc.com

+1-604-349-7600