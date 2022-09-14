Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
WKN: A2QFTR ISIN: US88337K3023 Ticker-Symbol: FZKA 
Stuttgart
13.09.22
13:06 Uhr
1,230 Euro
-0,040
-3,15 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
THE9 LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE9 LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1951,24513.09.
1,1101,31513.09.
PR Newswire
14.09.2022 | 06:46
69 Leser
The9 Limited's NFTSTAR to Launch Neymar NFTs, Metaverse dApps and Games

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NFTSTAR Singapore Pte., Ltd, which operates the Web3 metaverse platform NFTSTAR, will hold the four new products launching conference on October 15, 2022.

NFTSTAR will launch four different products,including a NFT collection designated for the international soccer superstar Neymar Júnior, a unique Web3 metaverse social platform "Playmaker" to provide worldwide Web3 users with moments of reunion for the coming important global soccer matches, a Blockchain soccer game "Metagoal" for gamers to build their own Web3 soccer clubs to compete for the honor and a sports prediction collecting game "Wonder Win" for gamers to collect commemorative NFTs and quiz each game. The launch of these NFTs, metaverse dApps and games constitutes the core foundation of the NFTSTAR metaverse ecosystem.

The NFTSTAR community platform will cover superstars in various fields, including but not limited to sports, entertainment, art and celebrities in different industries. The NFTSTAR community platform aims to become a significant portal to the metaverse.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining and the Web3 sports metaverse platform NFTSTAR.

© 2022 PR Newswire
