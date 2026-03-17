Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today the launch of the TRON Network support on Reown SDK, an open-source all-in-one SDK for building seamless onchain apps. The integration provides developers with a unified solution to easily incorporate TRON and EVM networks into their decentralized applications (dApps).





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With a single integration, developers using the Reown SDK can now support both EVM chains and TRON without building custom wallet adapters or managing chain-specific infrastructure. Builders can connect their wallets to TRON, authenticate users, send transactions, and enable payments directly within their applications while maintaining a consistent user experience across networks.

Applications integrating the Reown SDK on TRON gain access to a suite of features designed to accelerate development and improve usability. Developers can enable wallet authentication on TRON alongside social and email logins, support TRX (the native utility token of the TRON network) and TRC-20 token transfers, integrate on-platform swaps and fiat on/off-ramps, and access built-in analytics dashboards to better understand user behavior. The SDK also supports seamless account connections across networks, allowing users to switch between EVM chains and TRON within a single session.

TRON is one of the world's largest blockchain ecosystems, supporting more than 369 million accounts and hosting strong adoption across stablecoin transfers, payments, and decentralized finance. With Reown SDK support, developers building dApps on TRON can now implement streamlined wallet connections, network switching, and transaction functionality while maintaining compatibility with both modern and legacy transaction formats for full wallet interoperability.

"TRON was built to give developers the performance and scale needed to power the next generation of onchain applications," said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. "With Reown SDK, developers can now integrate TRON into multichain apps with a single implementation and instantly tap into one of the largest user bases in the industry. Lower friction for builders means faster innovation."

"TRON represents one of the most active and fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems in the world. Integrating Reown is a natural next step in making multichain development effortless," said Jess Houlgrave, CEO of WalletConnect. "Developers shouldn't have to choose between ecosystems or build bespoke infrastructure for every chain they want to support. With this integration, teams can reach TRON's hundreds of millions of users through the same streamlined experience they already rely on for EVM, accelerating what they build and who they can serve."

Since its launch in 2022, the Reown SDK has become a widely used toolkit for developers building secure and scalable onchain applications, supporting integrations across platforms such as Morpho, Ethena, Marinade Finance, and Coinbase. Developers can now easily add TRON to their configuration and begin testing on TRON testnets, including Shasta and Nile. The platform also includes compliance tools such as Travel Rule support for financial applications. The addition of TRON further expands its capabilities, enabling developers to integrate multichain functionality into their dApps without managing complex blockchain infrastructure.

With strong adoption across stablecoin transfers, payments, and an expanding developer ecosystem, TRON continues to strengthen its role as a foundational layer for the future of global blockchain infrastructure. Through this integration with Reown SDK, developers can now build more seamlessly for the growing TRON ecosystem and accelerate the next generation of multichain applications designed to serve billions of users worldwide.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $85 billion. As of March 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 369 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON