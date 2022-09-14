Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
WKN: A113DD ISIN: GB00B4QVDF07 Ticker-Symbol: 51B 
Frankfurt
13.09.22
11:03 Uhr
35,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.09.2022
Bioventix Plc - Trading Update & Notice of Results

Bioventix Plc - Trading Update & Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, September 13

Bioventix plc

("Bioventix" or "the Company")

Trading Update & Notice of Results

Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, is pleased to announce a trading update for the year ended 30 June 2022 ("FY2022").

As announced in our interim results to 31 December 2021, we had a slow start to the financial year. However, in the second half, we have seen an improvement in performance and our trading result for FY2022 as a whole is likely to be significantly ahead of market expectations.

This improvement reflects a degree of recovery from the pandemic effects experienced since early 2020, and we hope that this recovery will prove to be sustained and long-lasting. We are pleased that the roll-out of high sensitivity troponin products, that are supported by our technology, has also matched our expectations.

In addition, our results are reported in UK Sterling and the recent fall in value of the UK Sterling against the US Dollar has had a positive effect. Approximately 50% of our revenues are linked to US Dollars and royalties received recently from customers in respect of our H2 sales have been converted at more favourable exchange rates.

Notice of Results

Bioventix expects to release FY2022 results on 24 October 2022.

For further information please contact:

Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer		Tel: 01252 728 001
finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM		Tel: 020 7220 0500

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

© 2022 PR Newswire
