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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 13:02
2,040 Euro
-1,92 % -0,040
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0402,08017:03
2,0402,06016:58
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
152 Leser
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FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 September 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Maurity of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan

On 13 July 2023, in accordance with the rules of the SAYE, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") made the following grant of options over ordinary shares to the directors listed below under the Company's SAYE.

Director

Number of shares

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)

13,621

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

13,621

The savings contract started in September 2023 and ended in August 2026. On the 1 September 2026, both Graham Sutherland and Ryan Mangold each exercised options over 13,621 ordinary shares at a price of £1.11 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options following maturity of the 2023 SAYE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.11

13,621


d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


13,621

£15,119.31

e)

Date of the transaction

1 September 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options following maturity of the 2023 SAYE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.11

13,621


d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


13,621

£15,119.31

e)

Date of the transaction

1 September 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2026 PR Newswire
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