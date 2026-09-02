FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
2 September 2026
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Maurity of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan
On 13 July 2023, in accordance with the rules of the SAYE, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") made the following grant of options over ordinary shares to the directors listed below under the Company's SAYE.
Director
Number of shares
Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)
13,621
Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)
13,621
The savings contract started in September 2023 and ended in August 2026. On the 1 September 2026, both Graham Sutherland and Ryan Mangold each exercised options over 13,621 ordinary shares at a price of £1.11 per share.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
Enquiries:
David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graham Sutherland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options following maturity of the 2023 SAYE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
13,621
£15,119.31
e)
Date of the transaction
1 September 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of options following maturity of the 2023 SAYE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated Information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
13,621
£15,119.31
e)
Date of the transaction
1 September 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted