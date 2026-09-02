FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 September 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Maurity of options under the FirstGroup Save as You Earn ("SAYE") Share Plan

On 13 July 2023, in accordance with the rules of the SAYE, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") made the following grant of options over ordinary shares to the directors listed below under the Company's SAYE.

Director Number of shares Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer) 13,621 Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer) 13,621

The savings contract started in September 2023 and ended in August 2026. On the 1 September 2026, both Graham Sutherland and Ryan Mangold each exercised options over 13,621 ordinary shares at a price of £1.11 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Sutherland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options following maturity of the 2023 SAYE c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.11 13,621

d) Aggregated Information - Aggregated volume - Price

13,621 £15,119.31 e) Date of the transaction 1 September 2026 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ryan Mangold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93