Chinese researchers have built a perovskite quantum dot solar cell that is reportedly able to reduce trap-assisted charge carrier recombination. The device has an open-circuit voltage of 1.23 V, a short-circuit current density of 17.73 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 0.745.Researchers from Beihang University in China have designed a solar cell based on perovskite quantum dots (PDQs) that reportedly has a power conversion efficiency exceeding 16%. "Currently, the biggest challenges with this kind of cell are device photovoltaic performance and operational stability are poor," researcher Xiaoliang ...

