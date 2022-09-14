DGAP-News: Vanguard Funds Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vanguard Funds Plc: Change to Business Day



14.09.2022 / 17:20 GMT/BST

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 14 September 2022 Vanguard Investment Series plc (the "Company") Re: Change to Business Day The Directors of the Company wish to announce that 19 September 2022 will not be a Business Day for the Company. Enquiries: IQEQ

Paul Boland

