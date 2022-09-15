

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail firm The Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday said that it has joined hands with Goldman Sachs Ayco, to provide free, confidential financial planning for its workers for meeting their financial targets.



Both salaried and hourly associates can access financial guidance. The staff members can create a savings plan, get trained how to avoid general financial pitfalls, and to improve all available company benefits.



'The program will be piloted with associates in the Cincinnati/Dayton and Fry's divisions as well as Cincinnati-based associates in Supply Chain, Manufacturing and offices,' the company said in a statement.







