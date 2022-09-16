The award-winning Nordic Beverage company, Arctic Blue Beverages launches new ultra-premium Legacy Gin in collaboration with the Finnish design agencies Sarpaneva Design and Infinity. The limited-edition Arctic Blue Legacy's purchase rights will be distributed as NFTs.

Arctic Blue Legacy Gin is the Company's latest product to be launched on the market. The product is handcrafted in Finland, matured for 24 months in oak barrels. Arctic Blue Legacy combines Timo Sarpaneva's world-known glass design with the internationally awarded professionalism of master distiller Asko Ryynänen. Arctic Blue Legacy has been internationally awarded with the highest recognitions at the International Wine and Spirit Competition 2021 and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022.

The unique design of the Legacy bottle is based on the E415 prototype work designed in 1976 for Iittala by the international force in Finnish design, Timo Sarpaneva (1926-2006). Legacy's prestige wooden case seeks inspiration from Sarpaneva's sculpture, Gateway to Dreams. Together with Sarpaneva Design and Infinity, his designs have been subtly adapted to new uses, giving birth to Arctic Blue Legacy's appearance.

"We are very excited. This fantastic opportunity with an extraordinary product is very inspiring as we are carrying on Timo's legacy," says Aleksei Sarpaneva, son of Timo Sarpaneva and CEO of Sarpaneva Design.

Arctic Blue Legacy's purchase rights will be distributed as NFTs. A non-fungible token is a record on a blockchain associated with a unique, nonreplicable digital or physical asset. Main functionalities of NFTs are proof of digital ownership and holder benefits. The product is stored in Arctic Blue Beverages professional care, until the holder of the NFT decides to exercise their purchase right or transfer the ownership over the Ethereum blockchain. Arctic Blue Legacy is a luxury product, and proof of digital ownership enables a seamless global secondary market facilitating trading or gifting of the NFT.

Arctic Blue Beverages enters the Web3 in collaboration with the Web3 digital agency Struggle C&C Ltd.

"As agency partner, we feel privileged being part of Arctic Blue Beverage's Web3 transformation. This is a big moment as Arctic Blue Beverages is one of the first listed Nordic companies entering the NFT space. Today's technology offers new standards for digital ownership and community building", says Kasper Karimaa, CEO of Struggle C&C.

