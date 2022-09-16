DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Sep-2022 / 12:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Dermot Crowley Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial Initial Notification b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Dalata Hotel Group plc a) Name 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each financial instrument, a) type of instrument IE00BJMZDW83 Identification code Nature of the b) transaction 1. Purchase of shares. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume 1. EUR3.235 10,000 (s)

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 10,000

volume

EUR32,350

- Price

Date of the 1. 2022-09-16. 09.18am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

Additional Following the transactions disclosed here Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 596,381

g) Information ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc, representing 0.268% of the

company's issued share capital

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 188745 EQS News ID: 1444559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2022 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)