WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
16.09.22
08:01 Uhr
3,225 Euro
-0,025
-0,77 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2553,35013:01
Dow Jones News
16.09.2022 | 14:19
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Sep-2022 / 12:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name        Dermot Crowley 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                 Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
       Initial       Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                 Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
                 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument     IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification code 
 
       Nature of the 
b)      transaction     1. Purchase of shares. 
 
 
                 Price(s)           Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume 1. EUR3.235 10,000 
       (s)

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated 10,000

volume

EUR32,350

- Price

Date of the 1. 2022-09-16. 09.18am UTC

e) transaction

Place of the Dublin, Ireland

f) transaction

Additional Following the transactions disclosed here Dermot Crowley beneficially owns 596,381

g) Information ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each in Dalata Hotel Group plc, representing 0.268% of the

company's issued share capital

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  188745 
EQS News ID:  1444559 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2022 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.