Total passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 83.2% of August 2019 traffic levels
Armenia and Ecuador above pre-pandemic levels; Brazil and Argentina at 98% and 80%, respectively
Aircraft movements above 90% of pre-pandemic figures across all countries of operations
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 76.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in August 2022, reaching 83.2% of August 2019 levels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005064/en/
Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Aug'22
Aug'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
|
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,130
2,142
-0.6%
22,918
11,673
96.3%
International Passengers (thousands)
3,554
987
260.3%
14,489
4,148
249.3%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
629
458
37.2%
3,765
2,904
29.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,313
3,587
76.0%
41,172
18,724
119.9%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
26.8
25.8
4.1%
221.7
204.2
8.5%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
69.3
48.2
44.0%
472.6
287.4
64.5%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Aug'22
Aug'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,130
4,265
-50.1%
22,918
27,219
-15.8%
International Passengers (thousands)
3,554
2,683
32.4%
14,489
16,416
-11.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
629
644
-2.3%
3,765
4,902
-23.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,313
7,592
-16.8%
41,172
48,538
-15.2%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
26.8
32.4
-17.2%
221.7
245.8
-9.8%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
69.3
77.1
-10.1%
472.6
497.3
-5.0%
|(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
|(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 76.0% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, Italy and Brazil, supported by a continued recovery in travel demand following the gradual lifting of travel restrictions across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 83.2% of August 2019 levels, from 78.9% in July, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 83.2% and 80.9% of August 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 181.4% YoY and reaching 79.5% of August 2019 levels, up from the 75.8% posted in July. International passenger traffic improved to 69.6% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with 68.0% in July, showing a continued recovery since the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic increased sequentially reaching 83.0% of August 2019 levels, up from the 78.7% posted in July.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 66.7% YoY reaching 89.2% of August 2019 levels, slightly down from the 91.3% posted in July. Passenger traffic benefited from the summer season and trends are expected to improve further in the coming months, also reflecting the lifting of travel restrictions effective June 1, 2022. Domestic traffic again exceeded pre-pandemic levels, boosted by a strong performance at Pisa Airport.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 28.0% YoY, and reached 97.7% of August 2019 levels, up from 84.6% recorded in July. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 61% of total traffic, stood above 96% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached August 2019 levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay, where traffic is largely international, increased 164% YoY and reached 67.6% of August 2019 levels, slightly above the 65.6% posted in July.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic exceeded, for the first time, pre-pandemic levels of August 2019 and increased 54.3% YoY. International passenger traffic improved to 96.2% of pre-pandemic levels, supported by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, whereas domestic passenger traffic exceeded August 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 7.7%.
In Armenia, where traffic is entirely international, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the fourth consecutive month, at 114.1% of August 2019 figures, improving from the 111.4% and 112.4% recorded in June and July, respectively. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 30.0%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 4.1% YoY and stood at 82.8% of August 2019 levels, or at 84.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 70% of cargo volume came from Argentina and Brazil, which reported volume declines of 12.2% and 47.8% versus August 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Cargo volumes in Uruguay, Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina and Ecuador stood at 87.8% and 85.7%, respectively.
Aircraft movements increased 44.0% YoY reaching 89.9% of August 2019 levels, or at 93.5% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 70% of aircraft movements came from Argentina and Brazil, which reached 90.0% and 95.4% of August 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations were above 90% of August 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 28.0%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Aug'22
Aug'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,080
1,095
181.4%
20,889
6,405
226.1%
Italy
804
482
66.7%
4,410
1,278
245.0%
Brazil
1,433
1,120
28.0%
10,024
6,948
44.3%
Uruguay
117
44
164.0%
880
177
396.3%
Ecuador
423
274
54.3%
2,740
1,400
95.7%
Armenia
456
351
30.0%
2,229
1,424
56.6%
Peru
221
-100.0%
1,092
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,313
3,587
76.0%
41,172
18,724
119.9%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,147
13,741
10.2%
119,660
108,330
10.5%
Italy
977
1,110
-12.0%
9,792
9,565
2.4%
Brazil
3,559
4,967
-28.3%
35,579
39,954
-10.9%
Uruguay(2)
2,568
2,301
11.6%
21,950
19,756
11.1%
Ecuador
2,514
2,058
22.1%
22,695
14,389
57.7%
Armenia
2,072
1,333
55.4%
11,995
10,361
15.8%
Peru
268
-100.0%
1,873
-100.0%
TOTAL
26,837
25,778
4.1%
221,672
204,228
8.5%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
35,748
19,754
81.0%
243,240
130,334
86.6%
Italy
7,568
6,080
24.5%
46,192
20,651
123.7%
Brazil
12,754
10,828
17.8%
93,107
69,526
33.9%
Uruguay
1,959
1,666
17.6%
17,525
9,018
94.3%
Ecuador
7,172
5,394
33.0%
51,121
33,848
51.0%
Armenia
4,123
2,830
45.7%
21,416
13,047
64.1%
Peru
1,606
-100.0%
10,942
-100.0%
TOTAL
69,324
48,158
44.0%
472,601
287,366
64.5%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Aug'22
Aug'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,080
3,875
-20.5%
20,889
29,151
-28.3%
Italy
804
902
-10.8%
4,410
5,569
-20.8%
Brazil
1,433
1,467
-2.3%
10,024
12,464
-19.6%
Uruguay
117
173
-32.4%
880
1,490
-40.9%
Ecuador
423
418
1.2%
2,740
3,053
-10.3%
Armenia
456
400
14.1%
2,229
2,092
6.6%
Peru
358
-100.0%
2,311
-100.0%
TOTAL
6,313
7,592
-16.8%
41,172
56,130
-26.6%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,147
17,247
-12.2%
119,660
146,445
-18.3%
Italy
977
827
18.1%
9,792
8,494
15.3%
Brazil
3,559
6,823
-47.8%
35,579
62,505
-43.1%
Uruguay(2)
2,568
2,280
12.6%
21,950
18,816
16.7%
Ecuador
2,514
2,933
-14.3%
22,695
27,044
-16.1%
Armenia
2,072
1,773
16.8%
11,995
11,606
3.4%
Peru
540
-100.0%
3,340
-100.0%
TOTAL
26,837
32,423
-17.2%
221,672
278,250
-20.3%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
35,748
39,702
-10.0%
243,240
301,737
-19.4%
Italy
7,568
8,379
-9.7%
46,192
53,583
-13.8%
Brazil
12,754
13,370
-4.6%
93,107
106,054
-12.2%
Uruguay
1,959
2,084
-6.0%
17,525
20,071
-12.7%
Ecuador
7,172
7,423
-3.4%
51,121
55,102
-7.2%
Armenia
4,123
3,221
28.0%
21,416
17,636
21.4%
Peru
2,894
-100.0%
20,165
-100.0%
TOTAL
69,324
77,073
-10.1%
472,601
574,348
-17.7%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005064/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Patricio Iñaki Esnaola
Email: patricio.esnaola@caairports.com
Phone: +5411 4899-6716