Comcast Business today announced that an additional 14 small businesses owned by women and people of color in Oregon/SW Washington are recipients of a Comcast RISE award. The awards will allow these businesses to receive customized technology upgrades from Comcast Business based on their specific needs, or consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable. More than 50 small businesses in Oregon/SW Washington have already received Comcast RISE awards. Comcast RISE, which stands for "Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment," is a multi-year, multi-faceted initiative launched in 2020 to help small businesses owned by women and people of color which were hard hit by COVID-19. Applications for the next round of awards closes on October 16, 2022. Apply at www.ComcastRISE.com. "Receiving this Comcast RISE award is a huge help for me," says Natasha Busse, owner of Dogville Playcare, a doggy daycare business with two sites in SW Portland. Busse will be receiving a technology makeover and is eagerly awaiting the new computers and tablets and other Comcast Business services. "You can't keep track of almost 100 dogs a day without technology to track information like vaccine records, and of course, I use the internet for my clients' humans to make reservations to come play here." Busse explains that while the doggy daycare market grew during the pandemic because many people got pets, keeping her employees has been a challenge. "I needed to change my growth strategy so that I could compete for staff with wages." "Fueling the success of small businesses is what drives us," said Rikki Wright, director of Sales and Marketing for Comcast Business Oregon/SW Washington. "We partner with businesses like Dogville to understand their needs and how we can help them grow. Their success is our success." She added, "It's also the right thing to do." Comcast RISE recipients in this round of awards are: Physical Therapy and Hand Clinic, Hillsboro

Photos by Orion, Salem

Pacific Northwest Glass & Mirror, Vancouver

Ragan's Boutique, Portland

Professional Interpreters, Inc., Salem

Capitol Bar, Portland

LondonDRN PC, Oregon City

The Headstrong, Portland

Elliott & Murrey Coffee Roasters, Hillsboro

Empire Body Works LLC, Hillsboro

Blue River Group LLC, Eugene

Flowers Tommy Luke, Portland

Northwest Threads and Embroidery LLC, Portland

Dogville Playcare LLC, Portland Small business owners may apply at www.ComcastRISE.com. Comcast RISE provides the opportunity for small businesses owned by people of color and women in Oregon/SW Washington state to apply for one or more of the following support focus areas with the opportunity to receive one. Marketing Services Grant: The following services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, and its creative agency, Mnemonic, are designed to help recipients with their marketing and media campaigns, including:

Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over a 90-day period.

Creative Production: Turnkey :30 TV commercial production, plus a media strategy consultation and 90-day media placement schedule.

Consult: Digital audits by Ureeka in the form of Website Repair Reports and SEO Keyword reports to target website mechanics and effective organic marketing . Or Technology Makeover Grants: The state-of-the-art equipment and technology upgrade from Comcast Business includes computer equipment as well as Internet, Voice, and Cybersecurity services for up to a 12-month period. (Taxes and other fees may still apply for technology makeover services. Comcast RISE is part of Comcast's ongoing efforts to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive. Over the next 10 years, Comcast has committed $1 billion to programs and partnerships that will reach tens of millions of people with the skills, opportunities, and resources they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. Visit www.ComcastRISE.com to apply, for more information and the latest updates. ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. ABOUT COMCAST BUSINESS: Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services. For more information, call 866- 429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social. ABOUT EFFECTV: Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com. Contact Details Amy Keiter +1 503-407-9109 amy_keiter@comcast.com Company Website https://corporate.comcast.com/

