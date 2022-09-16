The "Europe Smart Pills Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application, Disease Indication, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe smart pills market is expected to reach US$ 2,054.19 million by 2028 from US$ 934.08 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic collaborations are vital for the overall growth of the smart pills market, as these collaborations help increase the influence of the players in the market. The players are involved in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships. Furthermore, the investment levels in the smart pills market are rapidly growing.

The rising popularity of smart pills among the populace attracts several investors. Various companies and investment firms are investing heavily in mergers, acquisitions, and startups. These factors can help boost the growth of the smart pills market. Collaborations agreements between research institutions companies, licensing agreements partnerships among companies, and augmented R&D investment in smart pills are a few other factors boosting the market growth.

For instance, in January 2021, etectRx, Inc. entered into a partnership agreement with Pear Therapeutics, Inc. to develop two product candidates in the CNS space integrating adherence sensors and prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). This is the first of its kind partnership in exploring the usage of digital pill solutions with PDTs. In August 2020, Otsuka acquired Proteus Digital Health, the smart pill manufacturer, for US$ 15 million.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the smart pills market. The Europe smart pills market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Smart Pills Market Segmentation

The Europe smart pills market is segmented based on application, disease indication, and end user.

Based on application, the market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. The capsule endoscopy segment is sub segmented into small bowel video capsule endoscopy, colon capsule endoscopy, controllable capsule endoscopy, storable capsule endoscopy, and other capsule endoscopy.

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, inherited disorders, and other disease indications.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and home healthcare. By Country, the Europe smart pills market is segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

PENTAX Medical

Olympus Corporation

BodyCap

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

