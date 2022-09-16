With over 300+ e-commerce brands consulted, 10X invented F.A.M.E to break sales verticals

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Since 10X e-Commerce launched its F.A.M.E invention in the e-commerce world, more than 300+ brands have leveraged it to accelerate sales and gain greater market exposure. They use advanced marketing tools that guarantee brand expansion and growth. It is a focused and strategic consultancy service for result-driven sales growth in the e-commerce sphere.







10X e-Commerce advisory service revolves around providing e-commerce brands with valuable insights on scaling on automation, digital marketing, and brand sale after an increase in ROI which incorporates the S.I.A (Sales, Influencer, and Ad) framework.

Apart from providing expert advisory services, e-commerce brands have access to reliable customer service made available to them. Brands also get in-depth market research and operational tactics to advance their financial interest.

For brand growth expert Xenon Tan, 10X e-commerce integrates replicable strategies.

10X e-Commerce Consulting Firm has continually increased in popularity after 300+ e-commerce brands passed through its consultancy service. An advisory service that has benefitted members in many ways including a step-by-step guide into the world of sales acceleration and repetition of the whole process for greater brand expansion.

According to Xenon Tan, "Using the F.A.M.E strategy that I invented, I modeled similarly to big brands. I have helped over 300+ e-commerce store owners break through their sales to the next level."

About Xenon Tan

Xenon launched 10X e-commerce in 2017 to help several businesses leverage the power of running a successful e-commerce business in modern times. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Heavenluxe, one of the leading luxury bedding brands in Singapore.

About 10X E-Commerce

10X e-Commerce is a business consulting firm for e-commerce brands and drop shippers. Since its existence, it has helped more than 300+ e-commerce brands. With its replicable sales invention, e-commerce businesses have more than doubled their sales target.

For more information, visit http://coaching.10xecommerce.asia/

