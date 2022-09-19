Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022.





NEBTC Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/137604_baf6e544e4ca1ae9_001full.jpg

As a digital wallet built for crypto asset, D.Volt provides a more advanced decentralized crypto wallet service that is free to hacks or loss thanks to its finger vein authentication method. Its utility token NEBTC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing D.Volt Wallet

D.Volt Wallet is a mobile cryptocurrency wallet that is free to download and supports dozens of popular native assets. By adopting a finger vein authentication method, it's designed as a more advanced decentralized crypto wallet that is free of hacks or loss.

In most of current crypto wallets, if a private key, mnemonic phrase, or PIN number is lost, there is no way to recover it. Instead of mnemonic phrases, D.Volt Wallet uses finger vein authentication technology to create private keys, so that users don't need to worry about the loss or theft of private keys, mnemonic phrases, or PIN number. The finger vein authentication of D.Volt has features such as 99.9% accuracy, outdoor usability, high recognition, temperature resistance, no tracking errors, and high speed, making the user experience as easy and secure as possible.

D.Volt Wallet is operated on NEBTC Network, which is the decentralized ledger used to maintain NEBTC tokens. The network provides a range of benefits and incentives to D.Volt Wallet users who run a node. Its users can either use the wallet for free or run a node by staking NEBTC tokens, running on a blockchain protocol fully and autonomously in accordance with rules encoded via smart contracts (DAO Governance).

In addition to D.Volt Wallet, there are also other services provided by NEBTC Network, including blockchain consulting and development, DApp development, metaverse development, NFT marketplace development, smart contract development, decentralized exchange, and crypto wallet development, it serves its clients in their quest for innovative blockchain solutions that are market-ready and address real business issues.

About NEBTC Token

NEBTC is a utility token that is used to pay fees in the D.Volt ecosystem, including NFT marketplace, DeFi platform, Metaverse, and payment gateway. To run a node on NEBTC Network, a user need to stake a certain amount of NEBTC tokens, which differs depending on the NFT they hold (the package they purchase). NEBTC allocated to rewards for Nodes will be distributed when new nodes are added to NEBTC Network.

Based on BEP-20, NEBTC has a total supply of 21 million (i.e. 21,000,000) tokens, of which 10 million tokens are locked, and the rest 11 million tokens will be distributed as minting rewards to x nodes. Earnings made in D.Volt ecosystem will be distributed as D.Volt rewards to x nodes, authority nodes, and super nodes.

The NEBTC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the NEBTC investment can easily buy and sell NEBTC token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about NEBTC Token:

Official Website: https://nemetaglobal.com

Telegram: https://t.me/+ofUMG0ouW38yN2Rl

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NeMetaGlobal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085637701998

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137604