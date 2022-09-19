Petroteq Energy Inc: Petroteq Provides Corporate Update, New Executive and Board Appointments, Completion of Regulatory Advisory Committee Mandate and SEC Compliance Framework Extension

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), ‎an oil company focused on the development and ‎implementation of its proprietary oil sands extraction and remediation technologies, is pleased to announce new executive and board appointments, the successful completion of the Regulatory Oversight Advisory Committee ("ROC") mandate and the SEC's extension on the timeline for the company's enhanced compliance framework.

NEW EXECUTIVE AND BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Petroteq is pleased to announce the following governance changes to take effect immediately:

Ronald F. Miles: has been appointed CEO and will join the board of directors and will serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Miles has a Diploma of Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Michigan Technological University. He has been a director and/or officer of numerous publicly listed companies on the CDNX/TSXV and the CSE Exchanges.

Barry Bergstrom: has been appointed CFO and will join the board of directors.

Mr. Barry Bergstrom, has been a Chartered Professional Accountant, and Certified Management Accountant, and senior executive with 40 years of experience across the mining, oil and gas, and natural resource sectors. He has acted in various senior officer and management roles for both private and large public companies, in addition to heading up the investor relations and corporate development functions.

Vladimir Podlipskiy, PhD: currently CTO and Chairman of the Board

Mr. Robert Dennewald: currently independent Board Member and member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. James Fuller: currently independent Board Member and member of the Audit Committee.

Ronald A. Cook: appointed to the board of directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Cook is a Certified Public Accountant with almost 30 years of experience in public accounting, financial management, and professional consulting. Graduate from the California State University, Northridge, Bachelor of Science Degree, in 1995, he began his career with Arthur Andersen LLP, followed by Deloitte and Touche, LLP.

The company expresses its appreciation to Vladimir Podlipskiy who has expertly guided the company through the past many months as Interim CEO. His notable accomplishments include the implementation of the ROC, the resumption of trading liquidity on TSXV and the executive and board succession plan the company has announced today.

Additionally, Petroteq would like to express gratitude to former CFO, Michael Hopkinson, for his time and experience dedicated to the company.

The Regulatory Oversight Committee ("ROC") reports the following for the month of August, 2022:

As per the Company's announcement dated May 24, 2022 introducing the appointment of ‎the Regulatory Oversight Advisory Committee ‎‎("ROC") and its mandate, the Company and the ROC hereby report that all transactions ‎put forth before the ROC during the month of August, 2022 have been reviewed by its members ‎and all necessary filings with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") have been made and ‎in ROC's view the filings made are in compliance with TSXV policies. ROC has confirmed ‎via internal control procedures including due inquiry, that all matters that should have ‎been presented to ROC have been.

Dissolution of the ROC based on the successful completion of the ROC Mandate:

The ROC committee was established for the express purpose of providing advisory services in relation to the company's obligation to comply with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The ROC and Petroteq wish to thank TSX Venture Exchange for the resumption of trading which enabled the Company to execute on its succession plan. With the appointment of the new officers and directors of the company and their pre-approval by TSX Venture Exchange, the ROC's mandate has now been successfully discharged. The company extends its deep gratitude to Ungad Chadda and Nicholas Thadaney, as the external members of the ROC, as well as to former Interim CEO and ROC member, Vladimir Podlipskiy, for all their efforts in enabling Petroteq to arrive where it is today. Based on its experience with the ROC, the Company has retained Mr. Chadda and Mr. Thadaney as advisors to the Company going forward.

The Board has approved an amendment to the Company's By-Laws

The directors of the Company have approved an amendment to the Company's By-Law No. 1, a by-law relating generally to the transaction of the business and affairs of the Company, to remove the Canadian residency requirements, consistent with the current Business Corporations Act (Ontario). As required by the OBCA, the Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 will be placed before shareholders for confirmation at the Company's next annual general shareholders' meeting.

TSX Venture Exchange approval and closing of debt conversion

The Company also announces that, as a result of its receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has now closed the debt conversion transaction announced by the Company on August 26, 2022.

SEC has extended the compliance deadline until January 13, 2023

The Company has completed as a result of the filing of a motion (the "Motion") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for an extension to the compliance deadlines set out in the SEC order dated June 13, 2022 (the "Order"), previously announced by the Company on June 13, 2022, the SEC has agreed and granted Petroteq its request for a 120 day extension expiring on January 13, 2023. A full copy of the Order can be viewed at https://www.sec.gov/litigation/admin/2022/34-95089.pdf.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.‎

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a ‎patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and ‎bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. The versatile technology can be applied to both water-wet ‎deposits and oil-wet deposits - outputting high-quality oil and clean sand.‎

Petroteq believes that its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil sands ‎at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating wastewater which would ‎otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be harmful to the environment. ‎Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly extraction technology that leaves clean ‎residual sand that can be sold or returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further ‎remediation.‎ For more information, visit www.petroteq.energy.‎

