APEC Women Connect, DHGATE Group and MyyShop have joined forces to launch the 3rd APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition, engaging the Generation Z community and global influencers competing together for the first time. Partnered with leading multinational brands in e-commerce and social media, the competition will see Gen Z participants worldwide gear up for the rapidly growing social commerce industry along with a chance to win a prize pool of US $10,000.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005517/en/

Recruiting stage lasts through September 2022; scan the QR code in the poster and sign up for this journey of women empowerment and digitalization expertise! (Photo: Business Wire)

Influencer participants will be rewarded based on Influence Sales Volume and Social Media Engagement Performance; while Gen Z participants are reviewed and rewarded by the quality and engagement performance of authentic social media content. The winners of each group will be rewarded The Ultimate Global Award, The Rising Star Award Best Influence Creator and Best Marketing Influencer respectively, with a bonus of up to US $2,000 under titles including Champions, Runner-ups, Third Places, and Top 4-10. For more details regarding this year's competition rules and schedule, please visit here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/myyshopofficial.

Throughout the competition, the young community will be able to learn how to start a social commerce business, and how to solve the challenges along the entrepreneurial journey. All participants have the opportunity to engage and learn from dozens of world class lecturers, invited instructors and experts from different industries through both live virtual class sessions and e-learning training courses. Participants are eligible for the official Certificate of Participation/Achievement issued by APEC Women Connect. Interested applicants can register entries (Registration Link) from now to September 30 and join the MyyBiz discussion group

Women's rise and women entrepreneurship can contribute significantly to social prosperity, foster gender equality, reduce poverty, and promote economic inclusion. The APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition is a global campaign aiming to encourage women to utilize digital tools in reshaping the international trade industry. Furthermore, the campaign hopes to motivate more young women and girls to realize their entrepreneurial dreams through digital platforms in achieving inclusive growth.

Over the last two years, the APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competitions have received significant attention, attracting over 800 women entrepreneurs participants, and more than half of them shared their entrepreneurial stories. With strong support among guests from international organizations including APEC Business Advisory Council, Business 20, BRICS Women Business Alliance, and UN Women, the first two 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competitions reached over 150 million impressions in total. This year, the upgraded competition invites Social Influencer and Gen Z participating mechanisms for the first time and focuses on empowering the young community with social e-commerce skillsets.

Experienced social influencers and participants in the Gen Z community who are interested in social commerce are encouraged to compete in real-life trading on MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, and various social scenarios, including Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and so on; all participants can also join e-learning sessions to gain top-notch professional training courses and industry insights.

'Digitalization offers a lot of opportunities for women empowerment, and for a more equal participation in labor markets, financial markets, and entrepreneurship. In fact, entrepreneurship is often the only alternative for labor force participation for women in the emerging markets. Working in the digital trade business for decades, we observed the rising social commerce opportunities, especially for women. The 3rd APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition is aiming for empowering more young women and girls with knowledge and skills to monetize their social impact, realize their entrepreneurial dreams through digital platforms; besides, I think the event platform will also work as an access for all participants to various e-learning resources, and an community to learn and communicate with peers as well as role models, which are equally important,' says Diane Wang, the founder of APEC Women Connect, the China Representative of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Co-chair of B20 Women in Business Action Council, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHGATE Group.

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions, through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awarding. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to APEC Economic Leaders for 3 consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for 2 consecutive years.

About MyyShop

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHgate in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their online stores as direct sellers and turn their impact into a good business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce site builder, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005517/en/

Contacts:

Harry Wang

Tel: (86) 10 8202 8870 ext.8375

harrywang@dhgate.com

Georgina Lv

Tel: (86) 10 8202 8870 ext.8908

lvchenxing@dhgate.com