THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. Majorel and Sitel Group discontinue discussions on potential merger Luxembourg, 19 September, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel"), a leading global provider of next generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Bloomberg Code: MAJ:NA / Reuters Code: MAJ.AS), today announces that it has, together with its major shareholders Bertelsmann Luxembourg S.à r.l. ("Bertelsmann"), Saham Customer Relationship Investment S.à r.l. Limited and Saham Outsourcing Luxembourg S.à r.l. (together "Saham"), discontinued discussions with Sitel Group S.A. ("Sitel") and Sitel's majority shareholder, the Mulliez family, regarding a potential merger between Majorel and Sitel. The decision follows intensive efforts to consummate the deal but, despite completed due diligence and validated synergies between the two companies, alignment could not be reached on the final structure of the transaction against the background of the current macro environment. Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, comments on today's announcement: "Majorel's deep CX know-how, passionate team members globally, operational excellence and strong financial position is the basis to be a trusted long-term partner for many of the world's most respected brands. We look ahead with confidence, backed by our solid balance sheet, positive net cash position, strong half-year results, and increased guidance for the full year. We will continue to build on our momentum to deliver positive outcomes for our clients, our team members, our shareholders and the local communities where we operate." ABOUT MAJOREL We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 44 countries across five continents, with more than 78,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. CONTACT Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

SVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com



Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com

