NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, is delighted to announce the publication of its first Sustainability Report for 2021.

This publication represents a crucial turning point in the history of NHOA as it mirrors the true essence of the company and its vision towards the energy transition. The Sustainability Report also outlines the commitments, efforts and goals already blueprinted by Masterplan10x, providing a precious insight on the latest developments, improvements and results.

The Sustainability Report focuses on NHOA Energy, given the recent creation of Free2move eSolutions and Atlante, but includes sections dedicated also to the latest additions of NHOA Group.

NHOA Group's sustainability path is intrinsic to our mission, which is to enable and accelerate the paradigm shift in the global energy system and the transition to clean energy and sustainable mobility. This path is fully in compliance with the guidelines provided in Masterplan10x in terms of strengthening the company's equity, enhancing production and implementing more equal gender inclusion in STEM disciplines. Diversity and equality are important for us to achieve excellence, with 31 different nationalities among our people, working from 4 continents and with very diverse cultures and backgrounds.

In the first half of 2022, NHOA attained over 82 million in sales at group level, with over 1 billion pipeline of projects in Energy Storage and, at the same time, doubled the sales year on year in e-Mobility. Moreover, NHOA, through Atlante, the business line dedicated to EV Fastcharging Infrastructure, has over 900 EV points of charge between online and under construction.

Sustainability is the driver of our success: these outstanding results come from the commitment of our extraordinary and ever-growing team of over 350 people, with an average age of 35 years. We aim at supporting the access to renewables by designing and delivering energy storage systems all over the world in order to have sustainable and available 24/7 renewable power and significantly drop CO2 emissions. In parallel, we are also aiming to deliver innovative solutions in Europe and USA to tear down the barriers for electric mobility and rolling out in Southern Europe, the first EV fast and ultra-fast charging network enabled by renewables, energy storage and 100% grid-integrated.

"I am extremely proud to present our first Sustainability Report as NHOA. It provides a snapshot of our strong commitment to environmental, social and governance matters and we decided to release this report to share our experience to take action and grow all together. We are strongly concerned about climate change, and our fight against it is in our DNA, given our sector and expertise: Earth is on fire, and we must do something now", commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, NHOA Group CEO

