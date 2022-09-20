Anzeige
20.09.2022
United Nations Global Compact: Leading Chief Executives join Governments, the United Nations and development agencies to call for increased investments in renewable energy

United Nations, New York, Sept. 19, 2022which seeks to triple private and public investment in renewables to at least 4 trillion dollars annually.

Speaking during the event, Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General; Executive Director and CEO of the UN Global Compact said, "Businesses must increase public-private partnerships to jumpstart the renewable energy transition. They must promote equitable and resilient energy solutions that support the needs of the world's most vulnerable people and ecosystems. And the business community must scale corporate investments in renewables, both in wealthy nations and developing economies."

Earlier this month the UN Global Compact Think Lab on a Just Transition launched new guidanceto ensure this transition to a green economy is just and inclusive by outlining seven concrete actions for engaging in effective social dialogue, creating decent, green jobs, and ensuring that no one is left behind. This complements the work of the SDG Ambition Accelerator, a 6-month program open for applications until 30th September, which empowers companies to develop and advance strategies that help advance the SDGs.

A new Business and Human Rights Acceleratorwas also announced during the PSF. This six-month program is designed to help companies understand when, where and how they adversely impact human rights, while making clear how to prioritize the most salient issues for action.

Notes to Editors

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

Contact

Alexandra Gee
gee@unglobalcompact.org


