Adrenalin eSystems Limited: 10 years on, Adrenalin eSystems continues its singular focus on HR Tech in Philippines

Adrenalin a pioneer in the HR Tech space has been enabling organisations manage their Talent Life Cycle with ease, in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrenalin eSystems Limited, a global HR product company, successfully completes 10 years in Philippines.

A decade in Philippines

Over 10 years, Adrenalin has on boarded diverse clientele from banking, insurance, financial products, manufacturing, F&B retail, IT & ITES, education, publishing, and energy.

Srinivasa Bharathy, MD & CEO, Adrenalin eSystems Limited, said, "Adrenalin's longevity as a self-funded, specialist HR tech player is indication of our singular and committed focus on HR tech. With emphasis on scaling, we are expanding into new industry verticals. We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to steering Adrenalin to the next pinnacle."

Bharathy added, "Philippines is a key market. We continue to strengthen our presence in existing verticals where we have a credible and enduring presence. The market has significant new business potential and is on a growth trajectory. The pandemic and hybrid work environment has accelerated businesses towards digitalisation. And, we are here to collaborate with organisations in their mission to adopt HR tech."

"Adrenalin's 10 year run in Philippines is testimony to our domain expertise in the HR function and technology," said S. R. Saravanakkumar, VP & Business Head - APAC, Adrenalin eSystems.

APAC focused

With the LHDN certification for Malaysia, Adrenalin is gaining new business across key industry verticals. There have been significant new business gains in Singapore and Brunei as well.

Said Bharathy, "Across APAC, we are also leveraging our Partner network towards expansion. These Partners have been key to our expansion plans." New markets include Australia and New Zealand.

Saravanakkumar added, "Adrenalin's HR domain expertise is aiding in scaling. We have an audacious plan to increase our user base. Towards this, we are engaging with enterprise and medium sized businesses with a clear focus on HR digitalisation. Our efforts are concentrated on ensuring quicker implementation to enable go live at the earliest. Apps boosting employee experience is yet another key offering from Adrenalin. We are confident that Adrenalin's Max HR Tech Suite will deliver tangible value and ROI to customers."

HR domain expertise built over two decades

As an HR tech pioneer in India, Adrenalin understood the need for businesses to streamline HR processes to enable easy, time saving functional management.

Over 20 years, Adrenalin has tirelessly designed and developed HR apps that enable process management and empower businesses in areas of talent development, management and progression. Expertise in the domain has been built from over 33 industry verticals. The learnings built into the hire-to-retire Max suite, is continually upgraded to be in sync with evolving business needs. This has enabled Adrenalin take its HR software to global markets.

The cloud-architected Max HR Tech Suite is Contemporary, Contextual, Composable, and includes apps that enable employee collaboration, engagement, productivity and learning.

About Adrenalin eSystems

Adrenalin is a group company of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Adrenalin Max is a cloud-architected HR Tech Suite that is Contemporary, Contextual, Composable, and automates the end-to-end of HR processes. Over 700 customers from 33+ verticals the world over and 1 million+ users use the Adrenalin platform. The HR suite is also available on premise.

Post-pandemic, HR functions across the world have had to adapt rapidly to keep pace with the evolving demands of a hybrid work environment. Adrenalin's inherent, agile DNA has been instrumental in the company continuously innovating its HR platform and delivery to meet market demands.

