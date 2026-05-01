Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports 2025 Year-End Results

HONG KONG, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today reported financial results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025").

The Company had net income of US$157,000 in Fiscal 2025, as compared to US$734,000 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024"). The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in revenue from trading activities and a corresponding

reduction in gross profit margin during the period.

The Company's revenues for Fiscal 2025 were US$13,265,000, a 13.8% decrease compared to US$15,383,000 for Fiscal 2024. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to decrease in revenue from trading activities, particularly lowered sales of US products to China following US tariffs and Chinese retaliatory measures.

Gross profits decreased by 17.5% to US$3,674,000 for Fiscal 2025 as compared to US$4,454,000 for Fiscal 2024. The decrease was principally due to decrease in revenue.

Selling and administrative expenses slightly decreased by 3.9% to US$3,907,000 for Fiscal 2025 as compared to US$4,067,000 for Fiscal 2024 because of controls over expenses.

Mr. David Leung, CEO of the company commented,

"Building on the momentum from the delayed completion of sales orders, we secured and consolidated a positive result with lesser net income in Fiscal 2025. Notwithstanding the U.S. tariff issue, our sales orders for the trading business maintained results comparable to those of 2024 still. This is somehow caused a substantial drop in revenue and net income. However, in engineering, we are delighted that we anticipated double-digit growth in sales orders for Fiscal 2025, which has compensated for the drop in sales order for US products sold to China.

Looking to 2026, we expect to generate further business growth in industrial wastewater engineering from one of the key high-growth markets based on our current sales leads, such as pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, and data centers. Seeking new local partners to secure long-term after-sales support is essential, such as the EU and ASEAN countries. Meanwhile, the retrofit BWTS market for ships is maturing worldwide, and we are going to focus on new ships market as well as port BWT solutions at multiple locations will create new demand, as shipowners may still encounter water discharge issues to the ocean due to system defects or challenging water quality zones. Thus, IMO and local environmental policies enforced by authorities, particularly in countries with higher environmental standards, such as those in Europe, will mandate regulations. Recruiting local partners there to expand our reach and enhance services will be our priority for long-term growth, given that we have gained extensive know-how and experience from our domestic port market."

About BWTS

BWTS are an imminent requirement by The International Maritime Organization ("IMO") to prevent the biological unbalance caused by the estimated 12 billion tons of ballast water transported across the seas by ocean-going vessels when their ballast water tanks are emptied or refilled. In 2012, ballast water discharge standard became a law in the US. Any vessel constructed in December 2013 or later will need to comply when entering US waters, and existing vessels will follow shortly after. IMO's Ballast Water Management Convention entered into force for new-built vessels on September 8, 2017 after ratification by 52 States, representing 35.1441% of world merchant shipping tonnage. In July 2017, IMO decided that the phase-in period for ballast water system retrofits started on 8 September 2019.

The company obtained type approval certificate from China's Classification Society for its 200, 300, 500, 750, 1200 and 1250 Cubic Meters per hour BWTS in 2016.

The IMO convention stipulates that type approval for revised G8 requirements must be obtained for all BWTS installed on or after October 28, 2020, and the company have been in compliance with such requirements.

Its ballast water port solution, HarborBallast, is a system installed in port to offer ballast water treatment services for ocean-going ships without their own BWTS and for those with damaged BWTS.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release regarding the Company's expectations, estimates, present view of circumstances or events, and statements containing words such as estimates, anticipates, intends, or expects, or words of similar import, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements indicate uncertainty and the Company can give no assurance with regard to actual outcomes. Specific risk factors may include, without limitation, having the Company's offices and operations situated in Hong Kong and China, doing business in China, competing with Chinese manufactured products, competing with the Company's own suppliers, dependence on vendors, and lack of long term written agreements with suppliers and customers, development of new products, entering new markets, possible downturns in business conditions, increased competition, loss of significant customers, availability of qualified personnel, negotiating definitive agreements, new marketing efforts and the timely development of resources. See the "Risk Factor" discussions in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollar amounts in US$ thousands, except share and per share data)



Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024

Revenues 13,265 15,383









Net Income Attributable to the Company 157 734









Net Income Per Ordinary Share - Basic $0.02 $0.10

Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding -Basic 7,603,354 7,716,993



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA



As of December 31,

2025 2024

Cash and Cash Equivalents 4,283 5,805

Total Current Assets 9,251 9,229

Total Assets 21,342 20,708

Total Current Liabilities 4,592 4,005

Total Liabilities 4,752 4,014

Total Euro Tech Shareholders' Equity 15,619 15,743



SOURCE EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED