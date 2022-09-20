WALLIX: WALLIX AND NOZOMI NETWORKS SIGN A TECHNOLOGY ALLIANCE TO STRENGTHEN INDUSTRY CYBERSECURITY

Nozomi Networks enables the world's largest oil and gas, pharmaceutical, mining, and energy companies to minimize risk and maximize resilience through unmatched OT and IoT network visibility, dynamic threat and anomaly detection and actionable intelligence that guide incident response.

WALLIX PAM4OT , a unified privilege management solution dedicated to industrial environments, now integrates with Nozomi Networks' technologies, providing traceability of actions performed on connected devices, analysis, and detection of suspicious behavior in case of a cyberattack.

Paris, 20 September 2022 - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a E uropean cybersecurity software publisher and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, and Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, sign a technology alliance to strengthen industry cybersecurity. Nozomi Networks supports the world's largest oil, pharmaceutical, mining, and energy providers by securing their digital transformation.

With digital transformation, industrial companies have modernized their production environment and equipped themselves with various connected machines and equipment (industrial IoT). As a result, operating technologies (OT) - hardware and software that control industrial equipment - have become part of the information technology (IT) network of industrial companies.

Today, digital transformation is accelerating for industrial operators and critical infrastructure as they address the challenges of competitiveness, sustainable development, and traceability in both consumer and global regulatory matters. The sector is making massive use of IT technologies - the Internet of Things, cloud services, Big Data Analytics, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity - to optimize production costs, energy consumption, and maintenance operations, as well as to drastically reduce its carbon footprint.

However, these digital uses are now potential entry points for hackers and must be secured. Indeed, a cyberattack can lead to a partial or total paralysis of operations. But before securing these vulnerable access points, the first step is to know which equipment is connected to the industrial company's OT and IT network.

Nozomi Networks is the leader in its market and offers solutions that provide exceptional network visibility, without affecting equipment activity. Today, Nozomi Networks' solutions monitor over 74 million devices in thousands of facilities in the energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities, and critical infrastructure sectors. As a result, Nozomi Networks provides its customers with immediate awareness of anomalies, cyber risks and cyber threats to which they are exposed, and it also offers detection and response to security incidents.

Once the list of assets connected to the network has been established, it is essential to secure all critical digital accesses. WALLIX PAM4OT, the unified privilege management solution for industrial environments, now integrates with Nozomi Networks' technologies providing traceability of actions performed on connected devices, in addition to analysis and detection of suspicious behavior in the event of a cyberattack. By combining their expertise, WALLIX and Nozomi Networks now offer industrial companies an unprecedented level of cybersecurity. Together, the two leaders ensure business continuity, resilience to cyberattacks, and compliance with regulatory data protection requirements.

"Founding a technology alliance with Nozomi Networks was an obvious choice. We are both developing technologies that enable industrial companies to implement a Zero-Trust cybersecurity architecture that aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of the sector, which is so vulnerable to cyberattacks. Together, our two platforms offer unparalleled cyber threat detection and analysis power," said Yoann Delomier, OT Team Leader at WALLIX.

"We are excited to partner with WALLIX in order to provide our industrial customers with an advanced level of cybersecurity. We can provide early threat detection and vulnerability management without disrupting production operations," states Phillip Page, Director of Business Development and Partner Technologies at Nozomi Networks.

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world's critical infrastructure, industrial and government organizations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience.

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

