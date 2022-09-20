Matthew Halls has been appointed the next Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra. He will take over in autumn 2023, on the completion of duties of the present, long-standing Chief Conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali.

"I am humbled and thrilled to accept this position and I look forward to our many exciting collaborations over the coming seasons. Within minutes of our first rehearsal, I was captivated by the orchestra's extraordinary musicianship, their inspiring work ethic and energising desire to explore. It will be a great privilege to serve the orchestra and participate to the vibrant cultural life in Tampere," says Matthew.

The British conductor Matthew Halls will start as the next Chief Conductor of the Finnish Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra in autumn 2023. Photo: Benjamin Ealovega.

Next month sees Matthew return to Tampere with Bruckner's Seventh Symphony, following his debut earlier this year. This British conductor is also continuing his long-standing partnerships with the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, Houston Symphony and Indianapolis Symphony this season, and will debut with Orchestre de Chambre de Paris.

Matthew regularly guest-conducts the Cleveland Orchestra, Finnish Radio Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Wiener Symphoniker, Iceland Symphony, Toronto Symphony and Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Recent highlights include Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony in Toronto, the US premiere of James MacMillan's Fourth Symphony with Pittsburgh Symphony and his Chicago Symphony debut.

"The Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra is excited to begin its journey with Matthew Halls who is a wonderfully versatile and inspiring conductor and musician. He will be our 12th chief conductor and the third non-Finn in this position. I am sure Matthew and our musicians will create unforgettable musical experiences for our audiences," says Eija Oravuo, General Manager, Tampere Philharmonic.

With a background in period-performance, Matthew was one of the first to guest-conduct Nikolaus Harnoncourt's Concentus Musicus Wien. His discography includes Bach's Harpsichord Concertos, the premiere recording of Handel's Parnasso in Festa and Bach's Easter and Ascension Oratorios.

Comprising 97 musicians, the Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra is one of Scandinavia's foremost symphony orchestras. Founded in 1930 and maintained since 1947 by the City of Tampere, the orchestra is based at Tampere Hall, the largest conference and concert centre in the Nordic countries. tamperefilharmonia.fi/en

