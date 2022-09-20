Companies to operate under the Verne Global brand

Verne Global, provider of sustainable data center solutions for high intensity computing, has announced that Volta Data Centres, located in the City of London, will begin marketing and operating under the Verne Global brand, delivering a data center platform that spans Iceland and the UK to meet both the connectivity and sustainability requirements of enterprise customers.

Verne Global's Northern European data center platform provides organisations with the flexibility to locate their workloads and applications between two fully-optimised locations.

Based in the heart of London, the Volta facility is an established and strategic data center hub, connecting to all major network and cloud providers. This makes it the ideal location for latency sensitive workloads that need to remain close to London's business, finance and media hubs.

Verne Global's data center campus in Iceland is optimised for high intensity compute. Powered by 100 percent renewable energy and benefitting from year-round free air cooling, it offers sustainable, predictably and affordably priced data center solutions to organisations eager to reduce the carbon footprint and cost of their operations. In 2023, the campus will comprise 40 MW of constructed capacity, out of a possible 100 MW on this initial site.

"With two complementary, best-in-class data centers, we can now offer enterprises more choice over where to locate their applications," said Dominic Ward, CEO, Verne Global. "Our experience suggests that less than ten percent of workloads need to be in metropolitan areas, the rest can be located anywhere in the world. Yet historically, many organisations place all their applications in one spot, often in locations with severe space and power constraints, or inappropriate cost profiles. We help organisations take a fresh approach, splitting their applications between locations in order to optimise performance, reduce costs, and limit their impact on the environment."

The new expanded Verne Global team will focus on delivering consistent, industry-leading support and is introducing plans to implement engineering design best practices to optimise the performance and minimise the environmental impact of its two locations. James Chenery, Verne Global's Sales Director, Finance, will assume the role of Head of London to lead all activities at the London facility.

Verne Global and Volta are both part of Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure plc (D9) portfolio of critical digital infrastructure assets that focus on creating a more resilient, sustainable, inclusive and accessible internet.

Thor Johnsen, Head of Triple Point's Digital 9 Infrastructure plc, commented: "This is another great example of driving convergence value across our portfolio. Verne Global's data center assets represent some of the cleanest, lowest carbon footprint data centers, globally. Volta is one of central London's best connected data centers with customers that continue to seek low latency access in key centralised locations. We are excited with the long-term opportunities across existing enterprise customers to optimise data center utilisation across the broader platform, balancing the low latency metro access of Volta with the predictable power costs and sustainability benefits of Verne Global."

About Verne Global

Verne Global delivers sustainable data center solutions that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company's flagship Icelandic data center campus is powered by predictably-priced, 100% renewable energy and is engineered for high intensity workloads, while its hyper-connected central London data center is the optimal location for latency and connectivity sensitive applications. Verne Global's on-site experts provide unparalleled support to ensure optimised operations for customers from all industries.

