Recently NAVEE TECH launched NAVEE S65, N65 and N40 E-scooters. People are head over heels about these unique city commuters. The S65 E-scooter launched on Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform, in May and the goal was 100% funded in less than 5 minutes.

Key Features of the NAVEE S65 E-scooter Include:

A 500w geared motor that can reach a peak power of up to 1000W and allows a fast speed with powerful 28% slope-climbing capacity.

A massive 46.8V 12.75Ah lithium-ion battery capacity allows users to ride up to 65km of range on a single charge.

The front and rear suspension prevent excessive shocks on one side, which reduces the overall impact and improves ride comfort.

The option to adjust different riding modes freely: Eco, Standard and Sport.

Track riding statistics in real-time via the smart app.

A battery management system that ensures a high-power supply and closely monitors battery status with multiple protection mechanisms to ensure battery safety and inform users about battery alerts when needed.

500W geared motor

Dual suspension system

65KM range

10 inch self-sealing tubeless tires

Build-in clear LED display

Hill grade 28%

IPX5 waterproof

Smart APP

The NAVEE N65 electric scooter has a great specification with good performance.

65KM Ultra-long Range: Travelling up to 65 km on a single charge, the N65 can make the charging frequency from one time per day to one time per week for the customers with short distance commuting within 10km.

10 Inch Big Tires: In order to deliver extremely comfortable and smooth riding experience for riders, the N65 is equipped 10-inch big off-road pneumatic tires.

Rated Power 500watt Brushless Motor: It improves the climbing performance up to 25%, and supports three different speed level (1st level to 15km/h, 2nd level to 20km/h, 3rd level to 25km/h).

Double Rotation Folding System: With innovative design of folding neck and handlebar, the N65 makes the pre-assembling and folding more convenient.

Features:

Ultra-long range up to 65 km

Innovative design of double rotation folding system

25% superb uphill climbing ability

10 inch off-road pneumatic tires

Rated power 500 watt brushless motor

Max loading weight 120kg

17cm wide magnesium alloy deck

Front E-ABS brake with rear disc brake

Separated big HMI

Three speed levels

Support cruise control and energy recovery with APP

Ultra-bright front light

The highlighted features of N40 are as below:

The N40 comes equipped with high-capacity batteries providing impressive range capabilities which can run for nearly 40km without a charge.

The 10-inch pneumatic tires, with superior shock absorption, make your ride smoother and more stable even on bumpy terrain or rough surfaces.

With 350 watt brushless motor, N40's output helping you conquer up to a 20% grade slope, and supports three different speed level. The maximum speed of N40 can reach 25 km/h.

The Smart Battery Management system ensures battery safety and to notify you of any battery alerts when needed. The carefully tuned Dual Braking System utilize the advantage of disc braking and electric brake.

With the quick folding system, the N40 can be easily folded almost in 3 seconds to store in the trunk.

Long range up to 40 km

20% superb uphill climbing ability

10 inch pneumatic tires

Rated power 350 watt brushless motor

Max loading weight 100kg

15cm wide deck

Front E-ABS brake with rear disc brake

Three speed levels

Support cruise control energy recovery

Ultra-bright front light

At the end of September, NAVEE S65/65/N40 e-scooters will be available on MediaMarkt España.

About NAVEE TECH

NAVEE TECH, founded in 2020, is an innovative company specializing in the R&D, production, and distribution of e-scooters and e-bikes. NAVEE is committed to providing vehicles featuring the latest innovations technology to global customers, and to making micro-mobility more smart, enjoyable, and convenient.

For more information, please visit http://naveetech.com

