Solution Automates Mobile User Acquisition Dashboards and Reports for the Top Five Frequently Used Channels

Appsumer by InMobi, a leading performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers, has launched Appsumer Starter, a complimentary automated cross-channel dashboard and reporting solution. The globally-available solution automates performance insights for app advertisers who are scaling across the channels they most commonly use-including Meta, Google, Apple Search Ads, TikTok and Snap as well as InMobi-delivering actionable high-level dashboards and granular reports through a centralized platform.

A recent Appsumer benchmark report found that scaling advertisers have struggled to diversify across channels compared to the largest advertisers since Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) was released. Scaling app advertisers' lack of internal data science and engineering resources puts them at a disadvantage when it comes to cross-channel insights, impacting their ability to exponentially scale.

"When you look at the massive changes app marketers have had to address-the impact of ATT, SKAdNetwork attribution and looking ahead towards Android Privacy Sandbox, ad measurement became much more complex, especially for smaller apps who bore the brunt," says Shumel Lais, General Manager for Appsumer by InMobi. "Our recent acquisition by InMobi gave us the opportunity to build a solution to help those players on the rise with the tools they need to grow."

Appsumer Starter leverages the core reporting infrastructure, designed for the scale of the biggest mobile app advertisers, combined with InMobi's knowledge of diversifying the channel mix to deliver a solution enables app advertisers to reach for scale. Free entry for these first six channels is quick and easy to set up with Appsumer Starter providing smaller advertisers and independent app developers the tools to expand advertising channels quickly and effectively.

Appsumer Starter delivers a view of high-level and granular insights across performance advertising channels. The free plan packs the following capabilities:

Automated data ingestion: Cross-channel cost data from Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, TikTok, Snap and InMobi unified with conversion data from mobile measurement partners including Adjust, Appsflyer, Branch and Kochava.

Easy-to-use dashboards and reports: Self-service dashboards and reports deliver high-level glanceable views of key KPIs and granular performance views to identify optimization opportunities for growth.

Easy set-up and no fee: Free access to the most used channels and set-up that removes time spent reporting in a matter of days.

Scaling app advertisers can leave behind their manual reporting processes in a matter of days by claiming their free account here.

About Appsumer

Appsumer by InMobi, is a leading performance insights platform built for performance marketing teams at consumer mobile apps who want to accelerate user acquisition more effectively. Appsumer aggregates and normalizes cross-channel cost, attribution, revenue, and predictive data and visualizes it in an easy-to-use business intelligence (BI) tool for user acquisition (UA) teams. This gives marketers a single tool to help them make more effective optimization decisions and potentially improve performance. Appsumer, part of InMobi, supports user acquisition teams at top-grossing consumer mobile apps worldwide including Lovoo, Miniclip, Trainline, and Picsart. For more information, visit www.appsumer.io

About InMobi

InMobiis a leading provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies that help fuel growth for industries around the world. The company's end-to-end advertising software platform, connected content and commerce experiences activate audiences, drive real connections, and diversify revenue for businesses globally. With deep expertise and unique reach in mobile, InMobi is a trusted and transparent technology partner for marketers, content creators and businesses of all kinds. Incorporated in Singapore, InMobi maintains a large presence in San Francisco, London, and Bangalore and has operations in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Delhi, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul, Tokyo, and Dubai. To learn more, visit inmobi.com.

