NEUWAY Pharma GmbH, NEUWAY », a highly innovative biotechnology company specializing in the delivery of mRNA and other biotherapeutic drug molecules to the CNS and other tissues via its proprietary EnPC drug-delivery technology, today announced two new appointments in its senior leadership team: Dr Oliver Ernst, formerly NEUWAY's Chief Operating Officer, was promoted to Chief Executive Officer, and Dr Thomas Christoph was appointed as new Chief Development Officer.

Dr Ernst, who joined NEUWAY in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director, will now lead the company as CEO. NEUWAY co-founder Dr. Heiko Manninga will continue to serve in his existing role as Chief Scientific Officer and Managing Director. "It is a privilege to lead NEUWAY at this exciting time as we are rapidly generating highly promising data, advancing our EnPC development program and entering into new partnerships,"said Dr Ernst.

Dr Christoph, a board certified pharmacologist with more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, led pharmacology and preclinical development teams at German pharmaceutical company Gruenenthal for many years, and most recently has served as a consultant for several biotech companies specialising in translational pharmacology.

"Through years of dedicated work on the EnPC drug-delivery technology NEUWAY is excellently positioned to bring new treatments to many different patient groups across a variety of indications with very high unmet medical need, and I am honored and excited to contribute my expertise to fulfil this mission," said Dr Christoph.

"Thomas's wealth of experience will be of great value to us as we focus on the first clinical applications of EnPC," said Dr. Ernst. "As the new CEO, I look forward to working with Thomas and Heiko to further grow our company."

Dr Rainer Strohmenger, NEUWAY's Advisory Board Chairman and Managing Partner at Wellington Partners, said, "Dr Oliver Ernst has done a superb job as COO and now is perfectly qualified to lead NEUWAY as CEO into a new and highly exciting development stage. We very much welcome Dr Thomas Christoph as CDO. His extensive preclinical and regulatory experience will be essential for taking our preclinical assets into clinical trials and towards market authorization."

NEUWAY Pharma is developing an entirely novel class of biotherapeutics built around its proprietary Engineered Protein Capsules (EnPC), which can cross the blood-brain barrier and deliver transformative neuropharmaceuticals for the treatment of disorders of the central nervous system (CNS)

