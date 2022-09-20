Anzeige
WKN: 893677 ISIN: US28225C8064 
Frankfurt
20.09.22
11:56 Uhr
7,500 Euro
+0,050
+0,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2022 | 12:41
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: Multinational Fleet Management Company Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Power Digital-First Customer Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading knowledge management platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced that one of the world's largest fleet management companies has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to automate digital self-service and augment contact center agents at the point of service.

Struggling with disparate silos of information and knowhow across countries, which were resulting in repeat calls and inconsistent service, the company wanted to implement a centralized omnichannel knowledge hub. It selected eGain, based on functionality, knowledge management expertise, and ease of connection with leading CRM systems and call center platforms. eGain Knowledge Hub will support agents in 19 languages in service contact centers across the globe.

"Knowledge Hub is the brain of modern customer service," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "We are proud to help another global brand transform their customer service experience."

More information
eGain Knowledge Hub: https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/ (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/)
eGain Conversation Hub: https://www.egain.com/conversation-hub/ (https://www.egain.com/conversation-hub/)
eGain Innovation in 30 Days: https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/ (https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/)

About eGain
Infused with AI, our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Pre-connected with leading CRM & contact center systems, the eGain platform delivers quick value and easy innovation with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com (mailto:press@egain.com)
Phone: 408 636 4514


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
