Accomplished customer success executive brings more than 15 years of experience delivering outstanding customer experiences, services, and support

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced Jason Olkowski as its next chief customer success officer. He joins ON24 with more than 15 years of experience in enterprise software and improving customer satisfaction and retention. Olkowski will spearhead the company's industry-leading support, services, and customer experience teams to help the ON24 community of over 2,000 customers maximize their engagement, data, and revenue growth.

"We're thrilled to add Jason to the leadership team and further our customer expansion strategy," said Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24. "Jason is an accomplished executive in scaling customer success, services, and support organizations globally. He will help our customers leverage the full power of the ON24 platform to accelerate their digital engagement strategies."

Olkowski has held global customer experience leadership roles at several enterprise B2B technology companies. Most recently, he led global customer success for Veracode, transforming the company's integrated post-sales engagement and services methodology. Before that, he spent nearly a decade at SAP building and leading large customer teams, including serving as the global leader and COO for customer success at SAP SuccessFactors.

"I'm excited to join ON24 and contribute to a company known by its customers for outstanding service and support," said Jason Olkowski. "We have a tremendous opportunity to help B2B organizations close the gap between marketing engagement and sales execution with a data-driven approach that drives measurable business outcomes in a digital-first world."

Olkowski assumes the role of chief customer success officer following a transition with current chief customer success officer, Scott Ray, who has been with the company for more than 20 years.

"I want to thank Scott for his many contributions to ON24 and thousands of our customers," said Sharan. "I'm grateful for his leadership and friendship over two decades. We'll continue building upon the operational foundation he's put in place and accelerating the great work of our global customer success teams."

Connect with Jason Olkowski on LinkedIn. To learn how ON24 helps companies drive engagement, generate first-party data, and deliver ?revenue growth with its leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, visit ON24.com/platform.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ?revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

