In other news, Alstom tested its hydrogen train for long-distance transportation and the IEA released a report suggesting that hydrogen development may require an annual investment of around $60-130 billion through 2030.Vancouver-based manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, Loop Energy, unveiled a 120 kW fuel cell system that reportedly provides an additional efficiency gain of 20% when it generates electricity. "The S1200 is designed to deliver up to 60% in net system efficiency, this efficiency enables an electric vehicle powered by a Loop Energy fuel cell to deliver up ...

