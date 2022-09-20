Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Grows its Security and Safety Portfolio with Acquisition of Mission-Critical Drone Solutions Company Airborne Response

- Safe Pro Group to Expand Domestic Enterprise Drone Services and Integrate Aerial Intelligence Capabilities to Aid International Humanitarian Missions -

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of Miami-based Airborne Response ("Airborne"), a provider of mission critical aerial intelligence solutions using uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) - more commonly known as "drones" - to tier-1 enterprise customers. Airborne will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro and will consolidate their audited financial reports. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CAPTION: MIAMI - An Airborne Response UAS flight team conducts a condition assessment drone inspection of a customer's critical infrastructure site. Photo courtesy of Airborne Response.

"The acquisition of Airborne Response will allow us to expand our capabilities to provide commercial and government customers with mission critical solutions to support their requirements and effectively achieve their objectives," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group. "Airborne has built an impressive list of blue-chip customers who rely on the actionable intelligence its drones provide. Our vision is to quickly leverage Airborne's expertise to deliver the benefits of drone-based technology to our Government, Enterprise, and Humanitarian customers for a wide range of applications."

The acquisition of Airborne Response is the latest strategic development at Safe Pro Group which earlier this year acquired Safe Pro USA, a U.S.-based specialist in the manufacturer of ultra-premium bullet and blast resistant protection and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)/demining solutions serving the U.S. Department of Defense, Law Enforcement, and international Humanitarian organizations. The Company intends to integrate drone-based technologies into its EOD and demining offerings by expanding their solutions with aerial detection capabilities aiding ground-based personnel in safely completing their missions.

"We are excited to join the Safe Pro Group mission of helping to protect those who protect us all," said Todd, "Our success is based upon a commitment to meeting the needs of enterprise customers for real-time data collection and analytics. Joining forces with Dan and the Safe Pro Group team, will allow us to deepen our capabilities and expand our offerings to new markets here in the U.S. and internationally where our expertise and experience with drone-based technologies can significantly improve operational effectiveness while also ensuring the safety of people working in harm's way."

The deal unites two well-established leaders from Florida's UAS industry under the Safe Pro Group brand. Mr. Erdberg previously served as the chief executive officer for Jacksonville-based Drone Aviation which successfully developed and fielded unmanned aerial systems with the U.S. military, the Department of Homeland Security and State and local law enforcement agencies prior to its merger with a 5G focused technology company and subsequent NASDAQ listing. In addition to founding and leading Airborne Response, Mr. Todd also serves as the president of the non-profit Florida Peninsula Chapter of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), as well as the executive director of AIRT, Inc, the leading 501©3 non-profit organization supporting the use of drones for public safety and disaster response through its globally recognized Airborne International Response Team and DRONERESPONDERS programs. The combined industry experience of Mr. Erdberg and Mr. Todd is expected to drive Safe Pro Group's initiative to expand drone-based service offerings into the significant critical infrastructure inspection opportunity in the US, as well as the immeasurable humanitarian demining crises abroad.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, please visit www.safeprogroup.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is led by a team of executives and subject matter experts drawn from the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and commercial sectors to assess and help Government and Enterprise clients respond to disruptive new technologies and new threats. Safe Pro Group, through its portfolio of safety and security companies is currently serving the needs of domestic and international organizations in the Commercial, Military, Law Enforcement and Humanitarian sectors. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/716616/Safe-Pro-Group-Grows-its-Security-and-Safety-Portfolio-with-Acquisition-of-Mission-Critical-Drone-Solutions-Company-Airborne-Response