Cuentas, Inc.: Cuentas Inc. Announces Hire of Industry Veteran, Jay Adams, as CEO of Cuentas Mobile

Jay Adams has guided several prepaid companies to be industry leaders and looks to bring success to Cuentas Mobile.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of financial app and payment solutions, announced today that it has hired Jay Adams as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas Mobile, a wireless prepaid service provider on one of the fastest 5G networks in the US. Adams previously held executive positions at IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) and Kare Distribution, where he consistently grew annual revenue to more than $200 million.

"Jay is a visionary," says Cuentas Inc. co-founder and Interim CEO, Arik Maimon. "His passion, his intuition, his style of leadership - it's exactly what Cuentas Mobile needs right now as it expands the Cuentas family brands. Most of all, his decades-long work connecting with the hispanic community and delivering transformative products to them is what's going to be the game changer. He fits Cuentas Mobile perfectly, and I am beyond thrilled to have him as our new CEO of Cuentas Mobile."

Adams has over 25 years of experience in the prepaid debit card, phone card and wireless industries and has successfully developed innovative communications products with an emphasis on the convergence of emerging markets and technologies. He has negotiated joint venture agreements to leverage the strengths of distribution networks including building one of the largest Point Of Sale (POS) distribution networks of bodegas and convenience stores.

"It's a real honor to come on board as CEO of Cuentas Mobile and to continue bringing value to countless people," says Adams. "This company is a very fast-moving train with the potential to impact tens of millions of people with affordable mobile services. I'm extremely proud to be a part of it and committed to driving its success."

Adams also served as executive of Hispanic-focused prepaid companies Vivaro and Sakon and provided millions of customers with Prepaid Phone Cards and Financial Services, reaching over 50,000 stores in major metropolitan areas. These are the same customer profile and target markets that the Cuentas family of products is serving.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

