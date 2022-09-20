LEV Sales in Indonesia expected to cross 200,000 by 2026F with government courting foreign investments and promoting green growth: Ken Research

The market is moderately fragmented with presence of major private and public manufacturers in various potential locations across Indonesia .

. To be price competitive and reduce the risk that comes from the mere sale of energy, CPOs may need to explore partnerships and adjacent offerings.

With the largest reserves of nickel, a key raw material for lithium-ion batteries, Indonesia has a vision to lead the global EV battery market.

Strong Government Push: The government is aiming for 2.1 Mn electric motorcycles and 400k electric cars to be on the road by 2025 where 20% of these will be manufactured locally. From 2040, onwards, only electric motorcycles can be legally sold in the country. By 2050, all vehicles in Indonesia will be electric, thereby leading to a more ecologically sustainable environment in the country.





Battery Swapping: Battery swapping or battery-as-a-service allows customers to lease batteries as a separate component of the vehicle. The customer can take out the discharged battery and change it with a fully charged one. Battery swapping could address some of the key challenges in electric vehicles, such as the high battery replacement cost, long charging duration, and insufficient charging infrastructure.

Quick Interchange Station (QIS): Quick Interchange Station (QIS) requires minimal space for setting up compared to a charging station. Owners do not require parking. Vehicle owners need not invest in parking slots for vehicle charging.

Scaling EV charging infrastructure with focus on interoperability: Interoperability is the open communication and exchange of data between and among devices and/or software systems. It can be a big boon to the EV charging infrastructure. The open exchange of operational data between EV charging stations, network operators, and back-end payment systems is critical to public and private charging infrastructure.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Indonesia LEV Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by the Indonesian Government's policies, incentives and subsidies to make the country free emission by 2060" by Ken Research observed that the LEV market in Indonesia is currently quite under- developed but has huge potential in the future owing to strong support from the government's vision to make the country emission free. Growing population and rise in middle class affluent for personal transportation ownership along with moderate demand for e-mobility across Indonesian cities is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Indonesia LEV Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 102.5% over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in Indonesia Light Electric Vehicle Market:-

By Type of Vehicle

2-Wheeler

3-Wheeler

By Type of 2-Wheeler

Scooters/Mopeds/Bikes

E-Cycles

By Maximum Speed

0-30 km/h

30-60 km/h

60+ km/h

By Engine Capacity

0-30 kW

30-70 kW

70+ kW

By Battery Type

Unremovable Battery

Removable Battery

By End User

Commercial

Private

By Commercial End User

Grocery Delivery

Food Delivery

CEP Delivery

Others

By Region

Jakarta

Kalimantan

Java

Sumatra

Others

Key Target Audience

LEV Manufacturers

LEV Dealers/Distributors

Fleet Aggregators

Government Agencies

Automobile Consultants

Multiple Unit Dwellings and Transport Infrastructure

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Companies Covered:-

Gesits

Viar

Volta

Selis

Polygon

United Bike

Gelis

Tomara

NIU Technologies

ECGO

Kymco

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Indonesia Country Profile

Indonesia Population Analysis

Value Chain Analysis of LEV Market

Indonesia LEV Market Size and Segmentations

Growth Drivers of Indonesia LEV Market

SWOT Analysis of Indonesia LEV Market

Government Strategic Plans to accelerate growth of EVs

Government Initiatives and Regulations in Indonesia LEV Market

LEV Market Key Trends and Developments in Indonesia LEV Market

LEV Market Key Stakeholders for EV Development in Indonesia

Battery Swapping and Technology Innovations in EV Charging

Issues and Challenges of Indonesia LEV Market

End User Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Cross Comparison of Major Players

Market Opportunities and Potential for EV Charging Manufacturers

Potential Product Options and Emerging Business Solutions

Case Studies

Research Methodology

Appendix

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:-

Indonesia LEV Market Outlook

