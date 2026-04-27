The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued preliminary anti-dumping determinations for three key solar-exporting nations, establishing duties of up to 123% on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules.The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary affirmative determinations in its anti-dumping (AD) duty investigations into solar imports from India, Indonesia, and Laos. According to a fact sheet released by Commerce, the agency determined preliminary dumping margins of 123.04% for India, 35.17% for Indonesia, and 22.46% for Laos. These investigations were initiated last August ...

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