The "Global Medical Education Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical education market is poised to grow by $173.36 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period. The report on the medical education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the number of online medical education programs, the advent of visual technologies in medical education, and the rise in organic growth.
The medical education market analysis includes the courses and learning methods segments and geographic landscape.
The medical education market is segmented as below:
- Courses
- Graduate courses
- Certifications and training
- Post-graduate courses
By Learning Methods
- Blended learning
- Online learning
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rise in organic growth as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in partnerships between medical universities and associations and the rise in the number of medical boot camps will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on the medical education market covers the following areas:
- Medical education market sizing
- Medical education market forecast
- Medical education market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by Learning Method
6 Market Segmentation by Courses
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Vendor Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Grand Canyon University
- Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University
- Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
- National University of Singapore
- New York University
- Stanford Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine
- The University of Alabama
- University of California
- University of Cambridge
- University of Eastern Finland
- University of Liverpool
- University of New England
- University of Oxford
- University of Washington
- Western Governors University
- Yale University
