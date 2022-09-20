The "Global Medical Education Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical education market is poised to grow by $173.36 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.95% during the forecast period. The report on the medical education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the number of online medical education programs, the advent of visual technologies in medical education, and the rise in organic growth.

The medical education market analysis includes the courses and learning methods segments and geographic landscape.

The medical education market is segmented as below:

Courses

Graduate courses

Certifications and training

Post-graduate courses

By Learning Methods

Blended learning

Online learning

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rise in organic growth as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years. Also, the increase in partnerships between medical universities and associations and the rise in the number of medical boot camps will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the medical education market covers the following areas:

Medical education market sizing

Medical education market forecast

Medical education market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

6 Market Segmentation by Courses

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Grand Canyon University

Harvard Medical School

Johns Hopkins University

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

National University of Singapore

New York University

Stanford Medicine

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

The University of Alabama

University of California

University of Cambridge

University of Eastern Finland

University of Liverpool

University of New England

University of Oxford

University of Washington

Western Governors University

Yale University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/co8v1c

