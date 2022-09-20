The "Global Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail oil and gas logistics market is poised to grow by $1.20 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report on the retail oil and gas logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the number of automobiles on roads, rising urbanization and industrialization, and shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation.

The retail oil and gas logistics market analysis includes the mode of transportation segment and geographic landscape.

The retail oil and gas logistics market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Transportation

Railroad transportation

Tanker trucks transportation

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

The Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the growing demand for oil and natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the retail oil and gas logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, new exploration policies and rising fuel supply will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the retail oil and gas logistics market covers the following areas:

Retail oil and gas logistics market sizing

Retail oil and gas logistics market forecast

Retail oil and gas logistics market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ACI Cargo

Agility Public Warehousing Co K.S.C.P.

ASCO Group

BDP International Inc.

Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd.

Bollore SE

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

Energy Oil and Gas magazine

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel International AG

NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU

Reliance Logistics Group Inc.

Riada Shipping and Logistics

Tudor International Freight Ltd.

