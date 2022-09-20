Dedicated ETF platform will help to empower and educate all ETF investors by providing best-in-class data, analytics, and content

Trackinsight, in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange, today announced the launch of ETF Central, a new ETF platform that will seek to reinvent the experience around content, data, and analytics for all ETF investors.

ETF Central offers investors and advisors free access to powerful, real-time market data and analytics across all US-listed ETFs. Innovative digital screeners and selection tools, together with timely ETF news and commentary, aim to assist investors in their due diligence efforts, while proprietary research and digital events on topics shaping the industry will provide valuable insights and investment ideas. In addition to these features, the site will also offer a comprehensive library of ETF educational content known as ETF U.

"We are excited and honored to collaborate with the NYSE on this effort," said Philippe Malaise, co-founder and CEO of Trackinsight. "By offering full coverage of the US ETF market through comprehensive data and analytics in a mobile-first approach, the platform will provide a best-in-class user experience. This will help to benefit the ETF community and continue to grow the pie, as more investors have the tools they need to research and select ETFs."

"We are thrilled to be launching this ETF platform given the growing interest from investors of all types in allocating to ETFs," said Doug Yones, Head of Exchange Traded Products at the NYSE. "As the ETF industry continues to grow, we feel that it is important to provide high-quality tools that will be free for all, not just professional investors. Our goal is to educate and empower the entire ETF investment community as they consider whether allocating to these types of investments might benefit their portfolios."

The NYSE is a pioneer in the ETF space, with 75% of ETF assets listed on the exchange. The firm has a long and storied history, tracing its roots back for 230 years, and has continued to evolve and improve over time, remaining a leader in the financial markets.

Trackinsight is a leader in the ETF space, now operating from six countries and helping millions of investors with world-class ETF data, tools, and analysis. By bringing together the capabilities of both companies, ETF Central will offer a wide range of tools and features to empower the U.S. ETF investment community as they are actively researching and selecting ETFs.

About Trackinsight

Our story starts in 2014 in a sunny town in the south of France, where a small group of financial professionals were advising institutions on their investment strategies. They realized that professional investors had expensive systems, data, and technology that made it easy for them to invest in ETFs, but those tools didn't exist for all investors. So, they decided it was time for everyone to have access to world-class ETF data and analytics, not just finance professionals.

Fast-forward 8 years and Trackinsight now operates from 6 countries, helping millions of investors find the ETF that's right for them.

Issued by Trackinsight SAS.

