100% of Outstanding 2.65% Senior Notes Due 2022 and 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022 to Be Redeemed

Schlumberger Limited ("Schlumberger") today announced that its subsidiaries will redeem approximately $895 million of senior notes due 2022.

Schlumberger Finance Canada Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Schlumberger ("SFCL"), will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.65% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "SFCL Notes"), and Schlumberger Holdings Corporation, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Schlumberger ("SHC"), will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "SHC Notes" and, collectively with the SFCL Notes, the "Notes"). The aggregate principal amount of the SFCL Notes outstanding is $600,000,000, and the aggregate principal amount of the SHC Notes outstanding is $295,328,000.

The redemption date for the SFCL Notes is October 20, 2022 and the redemption date for the SHC Notes is October 21, 2022 (each, a "Redemption Date"). The Notes will be redeemed on the applicable Redemption Date at a redemption price for each series of Notes equal to (a) 100% of the aggregate principal amount being redeemed, plus (b) accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date to, but excluding, the applicable Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the applicable series of Notes and the applicable indenture governing such series of Notes. On and after the applicable Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

Notices of redemption are being sent by the trustee for the Notes to all currently registered holders of such series of Notes.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger (SLB: NYSE) is a technology company that partners with customers to access energy. Our people, representing over 160 nationalities, are providing leading digital solutions and deploying innovative technologies to enable performance and sustainability for the global energy industry. With expertise in more than 120 countries, Schlumberger collaborates to create technology that unlocks access to energy for the benefit of all.

Find out more at www.slb.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that is, statements about the future, not about past, events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "should," "could," "will," "see," "likely" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the terms and timing of the redemption of each series of Notes. None of Schlumberger, SHC nor SFCL can give any assurance that such statements will prove correct. These statements are subject to, among other things, the risks and uncertainties detailed in Schlumberger's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in Schlumberger's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Schlumberger, SHC and SFCL disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005376/en/

Contacts:

Ndubuisi Maduemezia Vice President of Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited

Joy V. Domingo Director of Investor Relations, Schlumberger Limited

Office +1 (713) 375-3535

investor-relations@slb.com