Strong revenue growth in the first half of 2022 of +33.8%

Improvement in recurring EBITDA of €16.1 million in H1 2022 despite inflation pressure and global adverse economic situation

2022 outlook confirmed, including increased trading activity and significant improvement in recurring EBITDA

Latecoèere is on track to deliver on its M&A strategy: Post integration of Malaga Aerospace, Defence Electronics Systems SA (MADES) as of May 2022, target is to close the acquisitions of Figeac Aero's Hermosillo industrial site (Mexico) and Avcorp Industries Inc. during Q4'2022.

Latecoere, a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced that the Board of Directors with Chairman Pierre Gadonneix approved Latecoere's financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, on September 19, 2022.

Thierry Mootz, Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are on track to deliver our targets for 2022. The half year results reflect the increased level of production in the aeronautical sector and the changes implemented by management to optimize the group footprint and operating cost base, resulting in an improvement in recurring EBITDA. We are starting to see the result of our cost reduction programs, the optimization of the group's footprint as well as our commercial efforts, supported by an industry backdrop that is experiencing a recovery in demand.

1st Half Year 2022 Results

(€ million) Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Revenue 242,3 181,1 Reported growth 33,8% -21,9% On like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis1 18,8% -31,7% Recurring EBITDA2 (6,9) (23,0) Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -2,8% -12,7% Recurring operating income (22,7) (36,5) Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -9,4% -20,2% Non recurring items 0,3 (2,8) Other non recurring items 0,3 (2,8) Operating income (22,4) (39,3) Net Cost of debt (3,3) (1,4) Other financial income/(expense) 1,2 (14,2) Financial result (2,1) (15,6) Income tax (2,8) (1,7) Net result (27,3) (56,6) Operating free cash flows (75,5) (16,7)

Latecoere's half-year financial results for 2022 reflect the increased level of production in the aeronautical sector as a whole. Revenues amounted to €242.3 million, up by €61.2 million or +33.8%. At constant exchange rates and scope, the increase was +18.8%. The increase in revenues benefited from higher production rates, notably for the A320 and Embraer programs, albeit the long-haul market segment continues to be challenging and impacted by the B787 production halt that ended in August 2022.

The Group also benefited over the period from the contribution of the activities of the new acquisitions, with a perimeter variance effect of €19.0 million, and a favorable currency effect of €14.1 million.

The Group reported a recurring EBITDA for the first half of 2022 of €(6.9) million, a demonstrable improvement of €16.1 million over the first half of 2021. This improvement was mainly driven by a recovery in margins in both business lines, in line with the recovery in production rates, and in addition by a favorable currency effect of €5.1 million and the impact of acquisitions €(0,7) million.

Latecoere's net financial income amounted to €(2.1) million in the first half of 2022, compared with €(15.6) million in the first half of 2021. The previous period had been impacted by a one-off effect related to the amortization of the shareholder loan in the amount of €(16.4) million following its early repayment.

The Group's net income for the first half of 2022 amounted to €(27.3) million, compared with €(56.6) million for the previous period.

Free cash flow from operations for the period amounted to €(75.5) million, which was mainly impacted by an increased working capital requirement of €(38.0) million in connection with the recovery in activity, and by the acquisition of MADES for an amount of €(19.0) million.

At June 30, 2022, net debt amounted to €147.9 million, an increase of €83.0 million compared to December 31, 2021, mainly due to the €80.6 million reduction of the cash position. The cash position at June 30, 2022 was €197.0 million.

The hedging portfolio amounted to $570 million at June 30, 2022 at an average EUR/USD rate of 1.16. Since June 30, 2022, the Group has continued to put in place hedges for 2024, enabling it to improve the average realized hedging rate.

Aerostructures

Revenues for Latecoere's Aerostructures Division rose by +22.3% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation, compared to €82.8 million for the first half of 2021. The segment's activity benefited from significant overall recovery in production rates, notably on the A320 and Embraer programs, despite ongoing production challenges of the Boeing 787 program, following the temporary halt in production in July 2021. Boeing has resumed 787 deliveries in August 2022, and Latecoere expect the Boeing 787 program will gradually resume production in the second half of 2022.

The division's recurring EBITDA amounted to €(2.4) million, an improvement of €11.1 million, benefiting in particular from the upturn in activity and the improvement in the hedged rate for the period.

Aerostructures

(€ million) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021* Consolidated revenue 114,9 82,8 On like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis 22,3% -36,5% Inter-segment revenue 11,6 10,2 Revenue 126,5 93,1 Recurring EBITDA (2,4) (13,5) Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -1,9% -14,5% Recurring operating income (11,2) (21,0) Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -8,9% -22,6%

* Adjusted data. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Interconnection Systems

Revenues of €127.4 million were up +15.4% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation compared with €98.3 million in the first half of 2021. This growth is notably driven by the increase in deliveries from the A320 program.

Recurring EBITDA for the Interconnection Systems division reached €(4.5) million, up by +€4.0 million compared to the previous period, benefiting from the improving production dynamics for the A320 and A350 programs during the period.

Systèmes d'interconnexion

(€ million) 30/06/2022 30/06/2021* Consolidated revenue 127,4 98,3 On like-for-like and constant exchange rate basis 15,4% -26,3% Inter-segment revenue 0,5 0,5 Revenue 127,9 98,8 Recurring EBITDA (4,5) (9,5) Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -3,5% -9,6% Recurring operating income (11,4) (15,6) Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -8,9% -15,7%

* Adjusted data. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Confirmation of 2022 outlook

The Group confirms its guidance for the fiscal year 2022 in terms of recurring EBITDA and free cash flow from operations, namely:

Revenue growth in excess of +20% on a reported basis and organic growth (at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation) at the high end of the range of 15 to 19%;

Significant improvement in recurring EBITDA, derived from ongoing cost reduction arising from Latecoere's footprint optimization strategy and the ongoing recovery within the commercial aerospace sector, offset by inflationary pressure impacting 2022 and beyond. We expect EBITDA close to breakeven but still negative in 2022; and

Operating free cash flow will be impacted by the remaining one off costs of Latecoere's restructuring plans, the increase in working capital due to revenue growth and key investments to strengthen Latecoere's competitive position, including M&A.

Post-closing events

None to report

About Latecoere

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latecoere is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latecoere, a French limited company capitalised at €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

1 Growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation: Organic growth is obtained by neutralizing the effect of the EUR/USD exchange rate (use of a constant exchange rate for the periods concerned) and by applying a constant scope of consolidation (neutralization of the impact of acquisitions/disposals).

2Recurring EBITDA corresponds to current operating income before depreciation, amortization and impairment of current tangible and intangible assets.

3 Adjusted data. See Note 4 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. In 2021, the Group presented, in parallel with the IFRS consolidated financial statements, an adjusted income statement (of a strictly non-accounting nature) mainly due to the significant volume of transactions that did not qualify as hedge accounting and which did not allow the Group to recognize the foreign exchange gains and losses arising from these instruments at the same level as the underlying asset concerned. As the use of instruments not qualifying for hedge accounting has become immaterial, the Group has concluded to no longer present adjusted financial statements from January 1, 2022. However, in order to ensure comparability of information, the Group presents adjusted data as of June 30, 2021 in its business report. The reconciliation table between the 2021 adjusted data and the consolidated data is available in Note 4 of the notes to the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements.

Appendix Table of content

Half-Year Consolidated financial statements (IFRS)

Consolidated Income statement

('000 EURO) 6 monts June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue 242 303 178 476 Other operating revenue 782 460 Change in inventory: work-in-progress finished goods 7 100 -7 997 Raw material, Other Purchases external charges -168 108 -118 519 Personnel expenses -97 622 -78 758 Taxes -2 777 -2 431 Amortization -15 797 -13 554 Net operating provisions charge 2 521 -3 609 Net depreciation of current assets 2 261 819 Other operating income 8 014 6 308 Other operating expenses -1 355 -543 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -22 678 -39 348 Other non-recurring operating income and expenses 292 -2 753 OPERATING INCOME -22 386 -42 101 Net Cost of debt -3 328 -1 428 Foreign Exchange gains/losses 2 580 5 730 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments 89 2 784 Other financial incomes and expenses -1 457 -16 903 FINANCIAL RESULT -2 116 -9 816 Income tax -2 829 -1 700 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -27 331 -53 617 • Of which, Owners of the parent -27 331 -53 617 • Of which, Non-controlling interests 0 0

Hal-Year Consolidated Balance sheet

('000 EURO) June 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Goodwill 28 584 16 431 Intangible assets 65 847 67 541 Tangible assets 153 476 155 433 Other financial assets 5 268 5 105 Deferred tax assets 766 913 Financial derivative instruments 292 4 299 Other non-current assets 1 417 775 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 255 650 250 497 Inventories 156 756 124 298 Accounts receivable 127 432 85 771 Tax receivable 12 131 9 829 Financial derivative instruments 0 2 574 Other current assets 2 913 1 613 Cash Cash Equivalents 197 030 277 659 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 496 262 501 746 TOTAL ASSETS 751 912 752 243 LIABILITIES EQUITY ('000 EURO) June 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Share capital 133 913 132 746 Share premium 327 265 326 064 Treasury stock -481 -477 Other reserves -301 384 -196 695 Derivatives future cash flow hedges -31 420 323 Group net result -27 331 -110 975 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT OWNERS 100 562 150 986 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 100 562 150 986 Loans and bank borrowings 320 774 325 453 Refundable Advances 21 273 20 886 Employee benefits 12 549 16 060 Non-current provisions 26 779 25 281 Deferred tax liabilities 2 599 3 012 Financial derivative instruments 15 416 4 568 Other non-current liabilities 10 259 6 297 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 409 648 401 557 Loans and bank borrowings (less than 1 year) 24 165 17 353 Refundable Advances 2 254 2 966 Current provisions 7 723 15 046 Accounts payable 152 730 122 729 Income tax liabilities 2 963 1 811 Contracts liabilities 31 261 33 700 Other current liabilities 4 618 4 262 Financial derivative instruments 15 988 1 832 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 241 702 199 700 TOTAL LIABILITIES 651 350 601 257 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 751 912 752 243

Half-Year Consolidated cash flow statement

('000 EURO) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 30/06/2022 Net result for the period -27 331 -53 617 Adjustments related to non-cash activities : Depreciation and provisions 10 062 15 571 Fair value gains/losses -89 -2 784 Net (gains)/losses on disposal of assets (**) -10 619 290 Other non-cash items 1 633 16 528 CASH FLOWS AFTER COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES -26 344 -24 011 Income taxes 2 829 1 700 Net Cost of debt 2 098 1 435 CASH FLOWS BEFORE COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES -21 417 -20 876 Changes in inventories net of provisions -15 993 10 999 Changes in client and other receivables net of provisions -36 267 -7 585 Changes in suppliers and other payables 14 317 7 671 Income tax paid -1 069 -3 095 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -60 429 -12 887 Effect of changes in group structure (*) -18 965 3 973 Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (including changes in payables to fixed asset suppliers) -8 215 -10 449 Purchase of financial assets 0 0 Increase (decrease) in loans and advances made 60 -504 Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets (**) 11 000 92 Dividends received 0 0 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -16 120 -6 888 Proceeds from issue of shares 2 367 0 Purchase or disposal of treasury shares -4 -4 Proceeds from borrowings 250 1 562 Repayments of borrowings -205 0 Repayments of lease liabilities -4 303 -2 815 Financial interest paid -2 280 -1 516 Flows from refundable advances -324 -635 Other flows from financing operation 0 811 Increase (decrease) in loans and advances made from financing activities 0 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -4 499 -2 596 Effects of exchange rate changes 419 270 Other changes without cash impact INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -80 630 -22 102 Opening cash and cash equivalents position 277 620 77 589 Closing cash and cash equivalents position 196 990 55 487 (*) Composed of opening cash of Malaga Aerospace, Defence Electronics Systems SA (MADES) and put option on this company paid at the

end of May 2022 (**) Composed of a net gain on the sale of property complex (Lot 2 Périole) for 11 M€.

Reconciliation of the consolidated financial statements to the adjusted financial statements for the 1st half of 2021

In order to better monitor and compare its operating and financial performance, the Group presents, in parallel with the consolidated financial statements, adjusted financial statements:

for the foreign exchange result of instruments not eligible for hedge accounting under IFRS. This result, presented as financial result in the consolidated financial statements, is reclassified as revenue (operating result) in the adjusted financial statements,

for changes in fair value, which include all changes in the fair value of derivatives not eligible for hedge accounting and relating to flows in future periods and the revaluation at the hedged rate of balance sheet positions (trade receivables and trade payables denominated in USD), the amount of which is presented in operating income.

changes in deferred taxes resulting from these items are also adjusted if necessary.

Income statement for the 1st half of 2021

('000 EURO) Consolidated

income

statement

June 30, 2021 Hedging Adjusted income

statement

June 30, 2021 Exchange rate

result Change in

fair value Revenue 178 476 2 590 181 066 Other operating revenue 460 460 Change in inventory: work-in-progress finished goods -7 997 -7 997 Raw material, Other Purchases external charges -118 519 -118 519 Personnel expenses -78 758 -78 758 Taxes -2 431 -2 431 Amortization -13 554 -13 554 Net operating provisions charge -3 609 -3 609 Net depreciation of current assets 819 819 Other operating income 6 308 220 6 528 Other operating expenses -543 -543 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -39 348 2 590 220 -36 538 Operating Income Sales -22.05% -20.18% Other non-recurring operating income and expenses -2 753 -2 753 OPERATING INCOME -42 101 2 590 220 -39 291 Net Cost of debt -1 428 -1 428 Foreign Exchange gains/losses 5 730 -2 590 -438 2 702 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments 2 784 -2 784 0 Other financial incomes and expenses -16 903 -16 903 FINANCIAL RESULT -9 816 -2 590 -3 222 -15 628 Income tax -1 700 -1 700 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -53 617 0 -3 002 -56 619 • Of which, Owners of the parent -53 617 0 -3 002 -56 619 • Of which, Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0

