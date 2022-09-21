Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - As Bishops Cuts/Color looks toward the future to grow topline revenue to $30 million, the new leadership team is excited to introduce new partners and products such as Aqua for hair extensions, K18 molecular repair hair masks, Keratin Complex Smoothing Treatments, additional gray blending and beard care products, and Cali-Curl Beach Waves, as their first multi-unit salon partner.

As it grows its brand strength under new management, Bishops Cuts/Color is continuing to introduce new product partners to the market to stay ahead of trends.

In addition, under new dynamic leadership, Bishops Cuts/Color is one of the top hair salons currently catering to all ages and genders with the most up-to-date hairstyle trends.

"If I am reading a case study on the success of a product, platform, or campaign, and why we should adopt, it means we are already too late," shares Bishops CEO Leigh Feldman. For this reason, the company and its Director of Education, Nic Ohge, are prepared to do whatever it takes to stay ahead of hair care and hairstyle trends and ensure that every location and barber/stylist can provide the looks clients might want or even be unaware are possible.

Bishops Cuts/Color grew to prominence by expanding operations to 15 states between 2001 and 2021. A majority interest in the company was sold by the former founder in 2022. Leigh Feldman has taken over the lead as newly appointed CEO, after operating as the company's former Chief Marketing Officer. Jeff Stevens, as Senior Director of Business Operations, joined from the health and wellness franchise industry, and Blake Evans has just joined the expanding Bishops team as Director of Managerial Operations, with experience as an international hair brand artist and educator, social media consultant, and salon business coach. Together, the new organization's leadership has more than a century of combined business experience, which they plan to use to increase topline revenue and introduce additional product partners that make sense for their client's everyday needs.

Bishops Cuts/Color anticipates more incredible growth through 2023 and beyond as a national company with a local influence.

Bishops Cuts/Color's expansion to other cities across the country is currently underway, continually striving to stay in line with its envisioning of a future where customers favor the socially responsible, neighborhood-focused, fun-loving, artist-driven brand over the competing stores.

