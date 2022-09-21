Nutranomics Inc.: NutraNomics Announces Debt Restructuring and New Credit Facility

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, and The Plant (www.theplantlabs.com), a NutraNomics company, is pleased to report that it successfully retired a portion of its debt, and secured an ongoing line of credit to support its growing operational needs and increasing production resource requirements.

NutraNomics has recently successfully converted $500,000 of debt to NNRX equity, while attaining a new $400,000 credit line with enhanced terms. The new facility will provide the Company with critical financial resources in order to brace its growing production and manufacturing needs.

"Concurrent with our consistent efforts to increase sales and grow the business, we're making every effort possible to optimize the Company's financial health. This is just one example of how we will always maintain balance between financial necessity and sensibility", commented Jonathan Bishop, NutraNomics' CEO. "This credit facility will provide us with the necessary resources to prudently scale our production to meet the increasing demand of our growing customer base."

NutraNomics looks forward to more announcements relating to the optimization of its financial health. More news to follow.

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

NutraNomics Website: https://www.nutranomics.com

NutraNomics Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nutranomicsinc

