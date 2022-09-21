Incap Corporation Press release 21 September 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EEST

Incap Corporation: Incap India wins the prestigious ELCINA award

Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd has been honoured with the prestigious award granted by the oldest and largest industry association ELCINA. Incap was selected for ELCINA's Special Jury Award for "Excellence in Make in India by an EMS Company' for 2021-2022.

The award was presented to the company at the award ceremony on 20 September at the EROS Hotel in New Delhi. Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director of Incap India, stated that the company is very honoured to be recognised by the most prestigious and largest industry association in India that promotes the electronics hardware and IT/Manufacturing sector since 1967.

"This is the first time Incap has received this award, and we are very proud of it. I am thankful to all the team members in our Tumkur factories for this achievement as well as to ELCINA for noticing our pursuits towards the success that we have gained so rapidly, especially during the last few years. Even though the times in the world are changing and challenging, we are heading towards even stronger growth of our company," Munipalli stated. He also emphasised that the recognition and the results of the company are received thanks to Incap's great cooperation with partners, customers, and the local community in Tumkur. "We exist together and offer mutual support for each other."

ELCINA has been presenting Annual Awards since 1976 to organisations in the Electronics Hardware and Services sector in India. In addition to Special Jury Awards, these awards recognise outstanding work in R&D, Exports, Quality, Business Excellence, and Environment Management. The awards for Excellence in Innovation, PCB Manufacturing, and Start-Ups have been introduced in recent years. While presenting the award to Incap India, the jury recognised Incap for the exceptional achievements in Electronics Manufacturing Services domain with the tripling of sales in the last two years and rapid growth in employment generation opportunities in the last five years from ~800 to more than 2,000 in 2022.

The award committee was also deeply impressed by the rapid expansion in manufacturing output achieved by Incap and exporting the same to the extent of 90% to developed markets. The committee also took note of Incap's upcoming expansion plans investing in a new facility.

Incap India's factories are located in Tumkur, near Bangalore. The factories have deliveries all over the world. In India, Incap specialises in manufacturing electronics and box-build products, having long experience, particularly in power electronics. The factory produces inverters and UPS, PCBs for fuel and cash dispensers, power supply units, rescue devices, solar inverters, drives, and medical devices, as well as devices for other electronic industrial products. The machinery is suitable for common component technologies, and together with the great location and skilled personnel, Incap can provide high-quality manufacturing services to meet the most demanding customer needs. The customers of Incap India are globally operating electronic device manufacturers who may be established in Europe but have production facilities in Asia.

The two factories in Tumkur have 18,000 square meters of total floor space. The modern facilities enable fast and flexible manufacturing of different types of products. To meet the growing demand, Incap has been increasing its production capacity in India and is investing in a third factory, the opening of which is estimated to take place at the end of 2022. The third factory will add another 8,500 square meters to production capacity.

