LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) is pleased to invite you to its first ever Capital Markets Day, which will be held at the company's new headquarters in Geneva. LEM, which was founded in 1972, will organize a day-long event for investors, analysts, and financial media, to celebrate 50 years of ingenuity.
Registration: Please complete the online registration here.
Half Year Results webcast + materials: Half Year Results will be live audio webcast as usual, but not the rest of the Capital Markets Day programme. We will issue a separate invitation for the live audio webcast. All relevant materials will be downloadable from the website.
Program outline
Transport: It is strongly recommended that participants use the train station at Geneva Airport as their key transport hub. This will enable visitors from Zurich, other cities in Switzerland, and from abroad to ensure smooth travel logistics. It is planned to provide coaches to pick up guests at this location at 09.45 to arrive for registration, and to also provide coaches to return guests at 3 different times: 16.40, 17.40 and 18.30. Precise details for the coaches will be advised in due course. Guests may also wish to use taxis or Ubers according to their preference but should allow 15 minutes journey time to The Hive.
If you have any questions, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils: lem@cpc-pr.com.
Yours sincerely,
Frank Rehfeld
Chief Executive Officer
Andrea Borla
Chief Finance Officer
