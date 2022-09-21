Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
Erweiterte Suche

21.09.2022 | 12:05
Sinch AB: Sinch and Zapier expand partnership to deliver widest range of messaging to businesses - seamlessly

New integration enables Zapier customers to connect existing business apps and processes to messaging channels with Sinch's Conversation API

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, and ATLANTA - September 21, 2022 - Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced its latest integration with Zapier, an automation platform, to bring the widest range of messaging channels to the 5000+ business apps that Zapier supports through Sinch's Conversation API).

Small and medium sized business already use Sinch's MessageMedia, SimpleTexting and ClickSend products to send SMS messages. The extended integration increases the scope to businesses of all sizes to send messages via messaging channels like WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook Messenger.

Sinch's Conversation API enables businesses to build, enrich and optimize omnichannel interactions with a single integration. With just a few clicks, Zapier's millions of users - comprising sales and marketing teams, HR departments, and more - can now build simple, automated logic flows between their existing marketing apps and processes and Sinch's Conversation API to send and receive messages via messaging channels like WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger or Instagram. This makes it much easier - and faster - for businesses to start using new messaging channels at scale.

Without Sinch and Zapier, integrating new messaging channels and creating automation triggers within a business' existing processes would require considerable time and effort from a development team, drawing on company resources and slowing down momentum.

Example use cases for the integration include:

  • Sending WhatsApp messages to a list of opted in customers stored on Google Drive
  • Payment confirmation messages sent via SMS when a customer makes a purchase using a brand's Shopify instance
  • Creation of a Zendesk ticket when a customer messages a brand via Instagram DMs

With the widest range of channels on the market, and more channels to come, Sinch's Conversation API positions Zapier users to provide true omnichannel communications to their customers and internal teams, increasing engagement and conversions.

"Messaging channels are immensely important for today's businesses - they're where customers are most active, and where they want to connect with their preferred brands and service providers," said Jon Campbell, Director of Rich Messaging at Sinch. "Our expanded partnership with Zapier provides users with easy access to those channels from a single integration point, reducing headaches for IT departments and laying the groundwork for a true omnichannel conversational messaging strategy."

Sinch's MessageMedia integrated with Zapier in 2018, so that users can easily connect with other apps and automate repetitive tasks, such as sending SMS calendar notifications. Users don't need to be a developer and signup is free.

Learn more about the Conversation API integration, and try it for yourself, here: https://zapier.com/apps/sinch/integrations.

For more about the Sinch's MessageMedia integration, see https://integrations.messagemedia.com.

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

For further information, please contact

Jeff Hasen
Vice President, Communications
Email: jeff.hasen@sinch.com


