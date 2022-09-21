d'Arcangeli to Support Executive Search Firm's International Expansion

Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide, today announced that Francesca d'Arcangeli has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Based in London, she will be responsible for worldwide operations.

Francesca's focus at Kingsley Gate will be global delivery, growth and performance across the business. The new role encompasses hiring, people development, organizational development and M&A. Whilst most of her time will be spent operationally, she will also continue to work with selected clients.

Francesca has over 25 years' experience in international executive search with a strong track-record in multi-territory searches for senior cross-functional roles including board of directors, C-Suite and operational leaders.

She also has extensive expertise working with multinational companies to drive growth through strategic leadership consulting and organizational development.

Prior to joining Kingsley Gate, Francesca was Managing Partner United Kingdom Ireland for Boyden and Global Leader of the firm's Industrial Practice. Before that, she was COO of a diversified regional investment group, with responsibility for the management and growth of portfolio companies across MENA.

Says Francesca: "I'm really excited about the opportunity to help shape a fast-growing disruptor with a clear vision for the future. Kingsley Gate's agile approach and market-leading use of cutting-edge digital tools to help improve the quality of execution in executive search are a winning combination for clients and candidates.

"I'm delighted to have Francesca on board as our new Chief Operating Officer. Francesca has been responsible for large operations around the globe, speaks multiple languages and has lived on three continents. This exceptional international background means that she's ideally placed to lead our global operations and will play a critical role in Kingsley Gate's growth and performance as we continue to expand," said Umesh Ramakrishnan, CEO of Kingsley Gate Partners.

Francesca earned her BA at University College London (UCL). Multi-lingual, she is also proficient in Italian, Spanish and French.

About Kingsley Gate Partners

Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages its proprietary tech-enabled search platform that ensures that a world-class cadre of consultants provides greater accountability, accuracy, velocity, and transparency in a manner that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients. The firm employs search consultants worldwide with expertise in all major industries and markets globally. It serves best-of-breed organizations in over 30 countries. For more information, go to www.KingsleyGate.com.

