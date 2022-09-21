

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Online video sharing and social media platform YouTube, owned by Google, has launched more ways for creators to become partners, including a new revenue-sharing model for creators of Shorts, popular short-form videos, from advertisements.



The company is expanding YouTube Partner Program or YPP, which was launched in 2007, to offer more creators and artists to make money on YouTube across different creative formats.



The company, which launched a temporary Shorts Fund, is now expanding this business model to the new format of revenue sharing in Shorts.



Beginning in early 2023, current and future YPP creators will be eligible for revenue sharing on Shorts. In Shorts, ads run between videos in the Shorts Feed. Every month, revenue from these ads will be added together and used to reward Shorts creators and help cover costs of music licensing.



Starting in early 2023, Shorts-focused creators can apply to YPP by meeting a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 90 days. These new partners will get all benefits of the program, including the various ways to make money like ads on long-form and Fan Funding.



From the overall amount allocated to creators, they will keep 45% of the revenue, distributed based on their share of total Shorts views. The revenue share remains the same, no matter if they use music or not.



Short-form video currently has over 30 billion daily views and 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users.



The company is also launching Super Thanks for Shorts in beta to thousands of creators, with a complete rollout expected next year.



Further, aiming to build a bridge between the music industry and creators on the platform, YouTube is introducing Creator Music, which gives creators easy access to an ever-growing catalog of music for use in their long-form videos.



Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetizing potential. They will keep the same revenue share they'd usually make on videos without any music.



For creators who don't want to buy a license up front, they'll be able to use songs and share revenue with the track's artist and associated rights holders.



Creator Music is currently in beta in the US and expanding to more countries in 2023.



Initially, when YPP began, YouTube had one creative format of standard horizontal video, with ads as the only main source of revenue. At present, creators get various creative format from 15-second vertical Shorts, to 15-minute videos, to 15-hour live streams with diversified revenue streams, including Fan Funding and brand sponsorships, among others.



In a blog, Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, noted that YouTube now offers 10 ways for its over 2 million partners to make money.



Hanif said, 'We expect the majority of our Shorts Fund recipients to earn more money under this new model, which was built for long term sustainability. Instead of a fixed fund, we're doubling down on the revenue sharing model that has supercharged the creator economy and enabled creators to benefit from the platform's success.'



Over the past three years, YouTube has paid creators, artists and media companies over $50 billion.







